One of our favorite road trip personalities, Isle of Palms’ Dan Cohen. By the way, this is also one of my favorite photos of the folks we meet on our trips.

One of the gifts of a long road trip is being forced out of my happy little cocoon. Here in the upper valley, I am quite content to sequester away with Samwise and Emily. We indulge in the natural world but keep the spasms of civilization at arm’s length. Like the Brits say, I keep myself to myself.

But on the road, we are tossed from our hobbit hole and immersed in necessary interactions. Granted, I can still stay mostly to myself, but there is a sweetness and a slice to meeting fellow pilgrims in far-off lands.

Over the past few years, you’ve read about our travel encounters with folks. They happen in rest areas, truck stop bathrooms, hiking trails, grocery stores, and national parks.

I’ve stayed in touch with some people we’ve met organically, and we see others only when we revisit their towns. Knowing we’ll be in Kanab, I like th…