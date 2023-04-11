Since leaving the Marin Headlands last Tuesday, sunshine has been difficult to come by. We’ve traveled and hiked under foreboding and rainy skies. Temperatures have remained below normal, and the weather has canceled hikes and even forced edits to our itinerary.

There is a cute irony to all of this, though. In our past four trips, we rarely encountered dismal weather. Heck, we’ve had very few cloudy days. add those trips together and we were on the road for 14 months and probably only had two weeks of inclement weather.

When I sketched out this coddiwomple, I decided to pass on the Oregon Coast for the first time. We always visit in April, which is usually rainy, cool, and raw. Instead, I chose warmth and sunshine and front-loaded our adventures with stops in Isle of Palms, Saint Simons Island, and a drive across the toasty Deep South.

The joke was on me. Record-cold temperatures followed us around the country. We were pelted by wind, rain, floods, and landslides when we made it to sunn…