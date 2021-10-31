Oh, Halloween, You’re a Treat!

It was a suitably stormy Saturday that had us taking a single three-mile walk before seeking refuge back in the hobbit hole. We stayed home for the rest of the day; I called a few friends, read, wrote, and worked on a puzzle from the Will Moses collection (click here). Perfect for Halloween weekend.

The Will Moses puzzle.

I loved puzzles when I was a kid, but it wasn’t until recently that I reclaimed the joy that comes with the Zen of sitting at the table with an audiobook playing, or classical music, letting my mind drift. In these cluttered and chaotic times, it’s a peaceful recess.

This spooky holiday holds a special place in my heart, even if it's not what it was when we were young. Back in Medway, we stalked Village Street and Charles River Road, haunting the sidewalks under shadowy oaks while hunting for the best treats. Of course, we were disguised as astronauts, ghosts, hoboes, pirates, and clowns. All the better to hide from the witches who were inevitably flying high overhead looking for a wayward child to snatch.

That's what I liked most about that night. It wasn't the candy; it was the enchantment that comes with the unknown and the mystery of the night. There were not many other times when we were free to be out after dark.

Having no children of my own and living in towns where trick-or-treat no longer occurs, I miss those years from my childhood. Nostalgia whispers to me, tugging at my heart, and I'm young again, innocent and superstitious again.

I know the current world is imperfect, and so was the past, but I sometimes grieve for the magic we never get to breathe in again. Still, I hold onto my memories. They kindle something innocent in me. In recent months, I've added wall art to our humble abode. Included are four large Will Moses prints depicting the images of witches and Halloween in rustic villages.

Growing up, we did not begin trick-or-treating until the sun set, but the fun started on the last weekend afternoon before October 31. Jack-o’-lanterns were carefully carved. My parents bought those old orange, white, and black treat bags and an array of miniature candy bars. Each bag was stuffed with a variety of four or five candy bars, and our house handed out the best treats in our neighborhood.

Do you remember these? The Ryan house used to fill these up!

Like Christmas, I am warmed by treasured times that outshine the rest of my childhood. I think of something Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote.

"Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime."

Hear, hear! The same goes for Halloween, for me, at least, and for any time we allow ourselves to become children again.

Jackson, New Hampshire is a dismal place for Halloween. A few years ago, something called “Sweet Street” was set up on the lawn of one of the inns on the loop. It consisted of businesses spacing folding tables ten feet apart in a circle. There were, at best, a dozen. Children wore costumes and walked like tethered ponies on parade in the light of the afternoon. Atticus and I stopped by to watch it the first year we lived here, but it was so uninspired we never returned.

This year, Samwise, Emily, and I are in for a rare treat. Carrie from Dutch Bloemen Winkel and her husband Joe called ahead to ask a group of friends if they could bring Grey and Tate to our houses on Halloween night.

"Yes!" I responded. A thousand times yes!

They will be the first trick-or-treaters we’ve had in the dozen years we’ve been in town.

We stopped at Scott and David's Bavarian Chocolate Haus on Friday to stock up on chocolate. I could not help myself, so I picked up extras, including fudge, chocolate covered pretzels, and maple bark for friends. I even put together a fun treat bag that outdid any we gave out at 223 Village Street half a century ago for Carl, our UPS man. The poor fellow has been run ragged since the pandemic started. It's not unusual for him not to get home until just before midnight during the week.

I've taken it upon myself to find various ways to show Carl I appreciate him. I've baked him pies and muffins, sent him on his way with homemade soup, left him coolers full of iced drinks in the summer, copies of my books, and cookies. Generous tips find their way into the food containers or between the pages of a book.

He is always grateful and never fails to express it. But what he doesn't get is that we are spoiled by his kindness and good service.

People like Carl contribute to the happiness of this solitary. I enjoy the bit characters who exist in the orbit of our lives and I am better because of them.

Some of you may be surprised by this, but I also enjoy meeting people on the trails when ambling about. Tourists who are thrilled to be in the White Mountains are some of my favorites. We chat, and I point them to trails, swimming holes, and restaurants they’ll enjoy.

They are primarily an appreciative set, and most don't know who we are. On occasion, though, we'll run into someone who puts two and two together asks, "Are you…?"

I particularly like it when we meet novice hikers on a mountainside. Since we begin most treks early, we meet them on our descent, while they are on their way up. They look at me in tired desperation and ask, "How much farther?"

Most of these folks are a joy. Then again, we avoid the mountains where the masses gather and conga-line their way to the summit.

This morning, on a walk near the river, we met a spritely whip-quick black dog who was a challenge for Emily to keep up with. He was running free and ahead of a thirty-something woman who trailed 50 yards behind. Since Samwise and Emily enjoyed meeting this new agreeable soul, we waited for the woman to catch up.

She was also friendly, and we walked together and chatted.

"I figured there wouldn't be anyone out in the rain, so I let him off-leash," she said.

"This is a good place for that."

"The weekenders have finally stopped coming north, and I'm so happy. They wear me out!" she said. "I can’t believe the crowds we saw this year!"

"You live up here?”

"We do now. Well, on weekends anyway. My husband and I live in Boston but come up most weekends.

It was one of those increasingly rare instances when I did not point out the irony.

Her complaint is one of the most common I've heard from weekenders since the pandemic began. Like many who express these grievances, she and her husband are new to owning a second home in the mountains.

Mostly, though, especially in late October, we enjoy the look on the faces of visitors who are refreshed. When I encounter these folks, I think of Muir.

"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings, Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves. As age comes on, one source of enjoyment after another is closed, but nature's sources never fail."

“The winds will blow their own freshness into you…” ~ John Muir

We continued our wet walk when the ironic weekender and her dog left. I relished the renewed lashing of wind and rain and we leaned into the storm. We took shelter under the trees, and I bellowed out in song as the river spirits leaped and danced as they rode wild waters on their way by.

At home, I towel-dried Samwise and Emily and took a hot shower. Together, we regrouped on the bed so I could finish Agatha Christie's The Hallowe'en Party while Sam and Emi sandwiched me, seeking warmth. I was comforted by their contented rhythmic puffs of breath and the patter of raindrops on the metal roof outside of our window.

The gift of wild weather is how it makes you feel once you come in from it. It's when a home feels the most like home. Soup and tea never taste better than on these kinds of days, and the closeness of love brings about its own bewitchment.

What are some of your favorite Halloween memories? What was your favorite candy to get as a kid? I always enjoyed candy I normally did not eat. Mallo Cups, Sugar Daddies, and Clark Bars stand out.

