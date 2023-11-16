This has been an enjoyable month of reading. The colder temperatures arrived, and early sunsets make for long reading nights.

Jacques Pepin’s latest cookbook, Cooking My Way, is a return to simplicity for the widower in his advanced years. It’s not a vegan cookbook, but many of the recipes have inspired alterations and creativity.

Katya Balen’s October, October is for young readers, an arena I enjoy dipping into on occasion. Especially when searching for books to send to my young friend Sylvia, who polished off the Harry Potter series before she was eight! This is a stunning book with superb brushstrokes of gorgeous and textured prose.

Evie Woods The Lost Bookshop is a light, breezy, and fun fantasy. It’s a welcome escape from the fever pitch of recent reality.

The Comfort of Crows by Margaret Renkl is perfection. This is a breathless and inspiring bit of writing. Ann Patchett refers to this wondrous holiday gift as “A howling love letter to the world.” It’s enchanting.

I’ve just begun The Milkweed Lands by Eric Lee Mäder. I am already spellbound while learning about this all-important pollinator that has taken over Will’s former wildflower garden.

Next up for me, I’ll share the audiobooks I’ve chosen to keep us company for our four-month road adventure.

This is the first time this monthly post is open for comments from free subscribers. Feel free to jump in, folks!

Now it’s your turn. Please tell everyone what you’ve been reading. Include the title AND author’s name.

Leave a comment

Lastly, these are the last 48 hours where you’ll receive a free 2024 Samwise & Emily Calendar when you buy someone a gift subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Samwise & Emily's Adventure Calendar

Adventure Countdown: 46 Days!