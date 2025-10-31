It’s been hectic around here these last two months. Everything got tipped upside down when we threw caution to the wind and decided to move. Writing, plans, cooking, and even reading have been chaotic. All of that will be calm by December 1 — thankfully.

You can see by the books I am highlighting here that I’ve been all over the place. First up are two audiobooks by the same author. They are short in length, but reaffirming. I listened to these titles by Margareta Magnusson while busy packing our things, making dump runs, and practicing the ‘gentle art of Swedish Death Cleaning. These are sweet, innocent, and helpful listens. The titles are self-explanatory.

Next came a variety of four very different books. The Secret of Secrets is Dan Brown’s latest. The story is fast-paced and intriguing, while the writing is painful at times. However, you don’t read Dan Brown as literature, but as an action-packed adventure. It‘s fun and intense.

The Academy is the first book in a two-book series by E…