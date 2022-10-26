This has turned into one of my favorite posts each month. There’s an abundance of giving and receiving in your responses, and I am grateful for that.

Today, I am thrilled because I have fallen in with an old friend I have not been around for quite some time.

I did not become a reader until I turned thirty. Since then, I’ve done my best to catch up. One of the first novels capturing my heart was John Irving’s A Prayer for Owen Meany. Before long, I was devouring anything he and Tom Robbins created. There was something about their broken and, in Irving’s case, Dickensian characters that gave me something to grab onto.

Since Irving won the Academy Award for The Cider House Rules, I’ve not been able to get past the first fifty pages of any of his newer books.

I am only a third of the way through his latest, The Last Chairlift, and my heart is filled once again.

And no wonder, the book has bits of Garp, Owen Meany, the Hotel New Hampshire, and even the India-based Son of the Circus within it. The same themes, same broken and bewildered characters, and curious (perverted?) familial relations are laced within. It also helps that much of it takes place in Exeter and North Conway, New Hampshire. For you locals, Mount Cranmore features prominently in the beginning.

This feels like one last dance with a loved one who had changed and gone away from his roots. Who knows where he goes from here, but for now, I’m relishing this story.

I have also enjoyed revisiting Tolkien’s Leaf by Niggle, while discovering Joanna Quinn’s period piece, The Whalebone Theater. I end each night with one of the new short Miss Marple stories created by a slew of Agatha Christie devotees. Talk about cozy mysteries perfect for a graying autumn.

Lastly, congratulations to one of our readers, an author you are all familiar with, and her latest release. Cheryl Strayed posted this today on Twitter. I am excited for her and looking forward to reading the new edition of Tiny Beautiful Things.

Now it’s your turn. I, and so many others, want to know what you have been reading this month. As always, please post the title and author. It’s incredible how many reading lists swell after this monthly post! Let’s keep it going!

