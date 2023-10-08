We readers love rainy weather, and the last couple of days have been soaked with many a page-turn.

October is always a fun book month. The nights stretch longer; the daylight shrinks. It’s the perfect time for mugs of tea and soups simmering on the stovetop. Today’s soup is already underway—mushroom with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, liquid smoke, smoked hickory balsamic vinegar, carrots, and brown rice lasagna noodles broken into varied shapes. I go heavy on the mushrooms.

I like haunting books this time of year, and Alice E. Harrow’s STARLING HOUSE is perfect for these Halloweenie nights. Southern Gothic and scary, but not too much. Just enough to make you feel bewitched.

The third Thursday Murder Club is out. Richard Osman does not disappoint with THE LAST DEVIL TO DIE. This is murder done right—a dash of comedy and heartfelt pangs for our four returning characters we so love to love with all their quirks and imaginative storytelling. Osman can make you feel like you are readin…