November's What Are You Reading?

This was the first day the cold and wind of the season required me to layer my clothing. Even with wearing my heaviest hat and thick fleece gloves, I felt that familiar ache in the bones when we arrived home and returned to the comfort of the indoors. Our second walk began before dusk. We walked into the forest during the gloaming, snow began to fall, and in my headlamp’s beam, it felt as if we were speeding through space as the flakes, and a few dead leaves, blurred by us. By the time we reached the meadow, the clouds had lifted, and we were under the stunning light of a waxing gibbous moon.

At home, two steaming mugs of chai tea were called for and a soak in the bathtub. It was there that I finished Gary Shtenyngart’s Our Country Friends and was left moved and contemplative.

When I first heard about the book, I didn’t think I’d enjoy it. For it takes place during the first six months of the pandemic and is about several un-relatable (at least to me) city dwellers who head to the country to shelter together in place. But then I read the first paragraphs, and I was captured by Shteyngart’s prose and storytelling.

The House on the Hill was in a tizzy.



Workmen’s trucks streamed up the long gravel driveway. Two sets of plumbers from both sides of the river had been summoned to dewinterize the five bungalows behind the main house, and they did not care for one another. A broken set of windows in one bungalow had to be replaced posthaste, and a family of field mice had chewed through the electrical cable powering another. The handyman, who did not live on the property, was so overwhelmed by the state of affairs, he retreated to the extensive covered porch to eat a cheese sandwich in long deliberative bites. The mistress of the house, Masha, had lowered the shades in her first-floor office to escape the cacophony of modern tools and loud country cursing. At times, she would peek out to note the surfaces that would have to be wiped down after the workmen left. Natasha (who liked to go by Nat), her eight-year-old daughter, was upstairs, illuminated by a screen in the darkness of her room, in a lonely public world of her own.



The only happy member of the household was Alexander Borisovich Senderovsky, known as Sasha to his friends. “Happy,” we should say, with an asterisk. He was agitated as well as excited. A windstorm had brought down the heavy branches of two dead trees flanking the driveway, scattering the vast front lawn with their dead white rot. Senderovsky liked to expound at length upon the “entropic” nature of his estate, the way all manner of growth was allowed to go its own way, sumacs elbowing out more well-heeled plants, ivy poisoning the perimeter, groundhogs bringing destruction upon the gardens. But the scattering of dead tree limbs made the House on the Hill look apocalyptic, the very thing Senderovsky’s guests were coming up to escape. The handyman claimed a bad back and was not handy enough to remove all the tree limbs on his own, and the so-called tree guy had gone missing. Senderovsky, in his athletic pants and wildly colored dressing gown, had tried to move one of these prehistoric-looking branches himself, but the very first heave made him fear a hernia.

That’s some fine writing. The spell was cast, and I dove in.

The characters are not embraceable, at least at first. But I came to know them well and sped through the novel, laughing at times, feeling heartache at others.

It’s not as heavy as I expected, and I’d recommend it if you are a fan of literature.

I’m also reading Northern Farm: A Chronicle of Maine by Henry Beston, author of The Outermost House. It chronicles Beston’s year at his Nobleboro, Maine, Chimney Farm in the late 1930s.

Lastly, I’ve dipped back into the town of Pumpkin Falls, New Hampshire, for the second of author Heather Vogel Frederick’s middle school mysteries, Yours Truly. It’s a feather-light vehicle back to innocence and an age when I was not a reader.

Today, I also received a letter from my friend Tess. She and her husband Paul recently visited Cape Cod, where she stopped at Brewster Book Store and was as charmed by it as I am. That reminded me to call ahead and order some Christmas presents I’ll pick up when we are there in three weeks. As you have likely heard, this supply chain kerfuffle is causing problems for independent bookstores. So, it’s best to get your orders for the holidays in as soon as possible.

Okay, that’s it from me. What have you been reading this month? Please list the title, author, and anything else you wish to add about the book(s).

