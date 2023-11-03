The more skeletal our trees become, the more our souls seem to lighten. On the trails, it feels as if we are about to float. The forest always enchants, but during these two months between the last maple leaves and the first heavy snows, the woodland realm has the intimacy of a lover. There are no secrets between us, no clothing or make-up. We get exactly what we see and tend to feel the forest more in this short season. There is a comfort and a long-nurturing memory in this.

A few years back, when I knew I was on the knife edge of life and death, I could not speak well due to my stroke-mouth. My mind went this way and that with bouts of hallucinations. But I recall an unusual clarity while laying in my hospital bed, hooked up to oxygen and too many tubes and wires, debating whether to stay in this world or surrender to the next.

Of course, I needed to get home for Atticus because he was also sick and needed me. But in a selfish but suddenly lucid thought, I decided, "I'll never see another November, and I don't think I can handle that. Not yet, anyway."

Yes, this time of year, our days are shorter; the nights are longer, but the trails are quieter, and the rush of activities has slowed, especially on weekdays. Lately, we've savored more time spent with the lone heron at the pond—who is increasingly vociferous with croaks nowhere near as graceful as his flight—now that the transient Canada geese take over as short-term renters and act like they own the place.

Mr. & Mrs. Beaver continue to amaze us with their preparations for the snowy season. We constantly find new paths where they've dragged their hefty bottoms and broad tails up from the inlets to gather saplings or smaller trees. We see their signature gnawing marks again and again.

Because of these fresh beaver trails, our lutings take several minutes longer than usual. Samwise and Emily cannot help but investigate earthen paths, first with their magnificent olfactory glands and then with studying and hopeful eyes.

We typically see the beaver pair at dusk, but that does not stop Samwise from sitting by the water's edge to wait for a glimpse in brighter hours. In my younger years, I would hurry him along, but one of the gifts of aging is understanding we can linger, and by lingering, we grace our lives with the tiny miracles that create a charmed life.

Samwise doesn't stop with waiting for the beavers. He's compelled to sit on the smooth and round riverstones, observing the empty trees on the far side of the Saco and Ellis rivers. His keen eyes are determined to pick up the flash of a white tail or a set of antlers moving slowly while the deer graze. We sat motionless for twenty minutes this morning, and I relished the baby blue skies and the forming lenticular clouds.

Of course, with our shorter days, I'm wearing a headlamp on most of our second treks of the day. A favorite snowy memory from a dense grove of trees a few years ago was walking through a blinding snowstorm late at night. The snowflakes appeared fatter and more frantic as my headlamp illuminated every one of them within reach. Sam and Emi gathered behind me as I pushed into the wind, and they used me as a barrier.

My head was down until I came upon a set of hooves in front of me. Slowly, through the falling snow, I lifted my head, and we were face-to-face with a large buck, his family gathered behind him.

I don't know who was more surprised.

What I've enjoyed most about our wildlife encounters is how the majority of Wilds we meet are not frightened by us. I chalk that up to Sam and Emi's restraint and their respect for fellow living mortals. Or maybe they've seen us so often on their trails—even if we don't—that they have come to understand us.

Walking in the woods in bare November brings such gifts, but they are magnified by the brilliant silence of the trails at night. E. B. White wrote, "At this season of the year, darkness is a more insistent thing than cold. The days are short as any dream."

Short, yes, but also exhilarating. And at night, the heavenly firmament glistens and sparkles in the pitch black.

Writers and poets have mostly mocked November through the eras. Madeleine Kunin, D. H. Lawrence, May Sarton, Louisa May Alcott, Emily Dickinson, E. M. Foster, and so on… have written numerous dreary passages of our eleventh month.

However, two scribes who knew well the woods of New Hampshire, E. E. Cummings and Henry David Thoreau, often came to November's defense.

"This is the month of nuts and nutty thoughts—that November whose name sounds so bleak and cheerless. Perhaps its harvest of thought is worth more than all the other crops of the year." Sing it, HDT!

"Peering from some high window, at the gold of November sunset and feeling that if day has to become night, this is a beautiful way." Amen, brother E. E.!

Late last night, after we were tucked into our warm bed and ready to surrender to slumber, it began snowing—our first of the year here in the valley. It did not amount to much, but it motivated me to get dressed to drive to the pond and walk for a glorious hour in the snowfall. Three thrilling miles later, after the last flake spiraled down to earth, we returned home. My spirit was roused, my heart was light.

I swear, my dreams were sweeter because of it.

Recipe: Black Lentil, Sweet Potato & Cranberry Soup

Our kitchen has all the right sights and scents to it on these colder days that call out for soup. The other day, I wanted to do something with squash and cranberries. Alas, the squash was subpar, so I decided on sweet potatoes. What a dream this concoction proved to me. It’s now my favorite autumn soup.

Ingredients

1 cup dry black lentils (you can use green or brown)

1 cup diced onions

8 cloves of minced garlic

8 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tbsp black cumin powder

1 tsp of dried thyme

1 tsp of dried oregano

1 tsp of ground fennel

2 cups peeled and chopped sweet potato

14 oz can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

2 tbsp California Balsamic Autumn Apple Balsamic

Juice and zest of 1 orange

1 cup raw cranberries

8 cups of mixed greens (kale, spinach, chard…you know the drill)

Directions

Like all recipes, whether they are made up on the spot, or I’m following someone’s work, I enjoy playing with my food and following my instincts. I urge you to do the same. But if you are the more literal type, here’s what I did.

In a large soup pot heated over medium, I added the onion and garlic and let it brown for 10 minutes. You don’t need water (or oil), but if it gets too brown or starts sticking to the pan, throw a few tablespoons of water or broth in.

Next, I added the broth, all the spices, and black lentils, brought everything to a boil, and then turned the heat down to create a simmer. I covered it for 30 minutes. (With brown or green lentils, you can do this for only 20 minutes, but black lentils take longer).

Next, I added the sweet potatoes (or squash) and fire-roasted tomatoes and continued simmering for another 20 minutes.

When the time was up, I added the juice and zest of the orange, the cranberries, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper. (I don’t use salt, but you may wish to.)

Finally, the piles of greens were dumped in, and within a few minutes, they wilted.

Post Script: When I reheated it for lunch today, I added a handful of whole wheat couscous and a bit more water. It was even better!

Other Recent Creations

Blueberry Navajo Blue Cornmeal Muffins (No oil needed.)

The other night for dinner, I was feeling quite Seussical. I made this purple cauliflower mash, dotted it with steamed orange cauliflower, and circled it with smoked maple roasted butternut squash. There was also a side of the squash mashed.

