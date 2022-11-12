November Perfection

It's raining this morning, and Samwise & Emily voted to sleep in. It's mild out, the windows are open, and our home is filled with fresh air as the rain drums upon the metal roof. It's impossible not to feel a mixture of peace and bliss.

It's been an active week on the trails, so our legs welcome this lazy beginning. Today will be filled with mugs of tea, reading, writing, making soup, and a nap or two. After too many late nights tracking the election results, I need to catch up on my sleep. As a political junkie, I am thrilled by Election Week, but I'm also relieved it is coming to a close. America feels like it eased gracefully back closer to where it should be and that is also reason for celebration.

November began with warmer-than-typical temperatures, and we've taken advantage of it to fly over the trails with winged paws and feet. It's good to be hitting our stride after my intestinal unrest had me feeling off-center for two weeks. We bounced back in time to take advantage of the …