The kaleidoscope of leaves you see here were captured eight days ago. How quickly the forest changes this time of year. There are no longer any bright colors. Even the enduring beech leaves have turned bronze. The forest floor is currently brown; the bare trees a steel grey.

Winter visited us yesterday and today, which is no longer unusual for this time of year. Warmer temperatures will return briefly over the next three weeks, but November invites biting winds and freezing temperatures as a preview of the season to come.

When we walked in the forest this evening gusts rattled the birch branches and they chattered like bones picked clean; flecks of snow flew sideways.

After my last post (Happy Halloween!) a reader asked in the comments, “This is probably a silly question but do you think you will miss the snow in New England? I always enjoyed your pictures of the snow covered trails and the videos with the sound of the snow crunching under your boots.”

We’ll be on the road from December 8 until May 1. I have no idea what it will be like to be away for so long, not to be home and cozy for the holidays, but otherwise we’ll be fine.

I don’t mind subzero temperatures or frequent snowfall. Atticus and I were often on mountaintops when it was twenty to thirty below zero. (The photo is above tree line on Mount Moosilauke, taken by the legendary Cath Goodwin.)

I wrote to someone the other day that as I age (I’ll turn sixty in April), I find myself missing the light during these shortest of days. Especially this year!

I welcomed the extra morning hour after turning back the clock this weekend, but by 4:30 in the afternoon I found myself mourning the loss of later sunsets.

This is one of the reasons we are headed to the deserts of the Southwest—to bath great waves of golden light, uninterrupted by close mountains.

Forever hoping for a white Christmas, though, I booked a week in an region where that could still be possible. Alas, with the increase in Covid cases we may have to bypass that enchanting locale due to that state’s quarantine rules.

(We’ll have to be flexible over the next five months. That is a significant challenge during this undertaking. Travel restrictions will change from week to week.)

I’ll surely miss seeing a full winter’s worth of snow, and feeding the cardinals and blue jays in our backyard. But once the well-to-do pandemic migrants made their way to the Mount Washington Valley—and stayed, places where Emily and Samwise can traipse without leashes are more limited.

In this different way, the coronavirus sealed our fate. An escape was planned.

This winter in the Mount Washington Valley is sure to be different, more crowded, and our options for walking trails were already limited in the snowy months. It would have been a nightmare to stay. Instead, I’ve chosen the unknown, and sprinkled it with hope.

The three of us are going places where social distancing will be easy, and there are no crowds and no limit to the horizons or the miles we can move with a lightness that is being taken away locally.

That’s the place to get to—nowhere. One wants to wander away from the world’s somewheres, into our own nowhere.

~D.H. Lawrence



I’m trading the enchantment of our Jackson snowfalls for more daylight and increased freedom. As we hit the road, we’ll do so with a reverence for the places we’ll visit. The goal is to not only stay safe, but to keep others safe. We know what it is like to live where people want to visit. So we’ll journey with the Golden Rule in mind and treat others as we have wished we’d been treated in the White Mountains.

To be clear, I walk not just for Samwise and Emily. My miles literally save my life. If I don’t keep moving, it would not be long before I wouldn’t have the choice. I’ll never forget that I was so near to death that I could hear her whisper. I could feel her breath.

That changes a person’s priorities. How could it not?

I get that I live on borrowed time. The hope is that with the more I walk, the more I am allowed to borrow.

Four and a half years ago, doctors told me I had five times ten years left.

My wish is to be around long enough to make certain neither Samwise and Emily ever have to be without me. As I promised a dying Will that I’d walk him home, I’ve promised Sam and Emi that I’m not going anywhere—not without them, at least.

So you see, while it is not optimal to travel during a pandemic, and perhaps even foolish, I have my reasons. Even if that means missing out on the Norman Rockwell snowfalls of New England.

I’ll close with one of my favorite Robert Frost poems. It fits the how the forest currently feels.