Nineteen photos.

This year, we're doing something different for our Founding Member tier. We're letting you choose the framed and matted photo you'll receive this November/December.

From now through August 1, all Founding Members will receive an email from me asking for their choice (three frame options with each photo) and home mailing address.

One specific photo was sent to all Founding Members in the past two years. In 2022, it was "Ship Rock." In 2023, it was "Sitting with Mr. Lincoln." Each of these is included in your choices.

I’m excited about this year’s project. It will be fun, and I look forward to contacting you.

(Click on the images to expand.)

“The whole world is, to me, very much “alive” -all the little growing things, even the rocks. I can’t look at a swell bit of grass and earth, for instance, without feeling the essential life—the things going on—within them. The same goes for a mountain, or a bit of the ocean, or a magnificent piece of old wood.”

~ Ansel Adams

St. Simons Island Sunrise & At the Gateway Arch

Corona Arch & Saguaro Sunrise

Grand Canyon Friends & Moab Sky

White Sands No. 1 & Red Rock Canyon No. 1

Good Morning Isle of Palms & Red Rock Canyon No. 2

Grand Canyon Undercast & October in the White Mountains

White Sands Sunset & Emily’s First Week

Top to bottom: Sonoran Sunrise & Tucson Stroll & Kanab Toadstool

Ship Rock & Sitting with Mr. Lincoln

“Wilderness, or wildness is a mystique. A religion, an intense philosophy, a dream of ideal society - these are also mystique. We are not engaged in preserving so many acre-feet of water, so many board-feet of timber, so many billion tons of granite, so many profit possibilities in so many ways for those concerned with the material aspects of the world. Yet, we must accept the fact that human life (at least in the metabolic sense) depends upon the resources of the Earth. As the fisherman depends upon the rivers, lakes, and seas, and the farmer upon the land for his existence, so does mankind, in general, depend upon the beauty of the world about him for his spiritual and emotional existence.” ~ Ansel Adams

Thank you to all our readers, our Founding Members, and those who recently upgraded.

Onward, by all means!