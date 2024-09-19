Hints of the coming changes taken during yesterday’s morning trek.

The daylight is dwindling; nights stretch on, cool temperatures will arrive in the mountains of New Hampshire this weekend, and fall finally officially arrives. Last night, after a hot day, we pulled up at the pond after dark. The clouds obscured the stars and moon, and my headlamp cut through the gloom.

At our approach, we heard the beavers give a warning splash with their flat tails. At an opening in the brush, Emily waded in for a night swim, and the beam of my light caught a flicker of circling eyes just ten yards away.

I came prepared with treats and gently tossed an apple near the beaver.

At first, he submerged but then returned to investigate, and when he did, he grabbed hold of the apple and held it in his tiny hands. The second beaver kept her distance, but I tossed another golden delicious in the water for her, and the three of us left so she would feel more comfortable.

We’d see the couple again, twenty minutes later, on the far side of the water as they swam to meet up with us with their bellies full of apples. Samwise and Emily were intrigued by how they followed us on our circuit. At another opening, where once a smooth beach stood, we stumbled upon the rocks uncovered by last December’s flood down to the water’s edge. There, the beavers floated, their heads slanting up to watch us.

“Sorry, friends, no more apples.”

Samwise waded in for a drink, and Emily peered out at the beavers. Suddenly, more company arrived. For a moment, we were startled.