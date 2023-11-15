It’s taken much longer than expected, but Keepsake assures me that all framed and matted photographs for Founding Members will finally be shipped by this weekend. If you’ve not received yours, it will be on its way, and you should have it next week.

Thank you for being so patient.

There are a handful of recent Founding Members I will reach out to via email for your mailing address.

Also, as our Christmas and Hanukkah mailing list is nearly completed, you’ll receive personally written greeting cards for the holidays. A reminder—if you prefer a Hanukkah greeting, and you’ve not emailed me your preference yet, please do so at atticusmfinch@gmail.com.

Lastly, to our Jewish readers, we reach out with support and sorrow. A Jewish friend told me this weekend, “I never thought I’d have to fear for my family due to our faith. Antisemitism has never been this bad in our nation.”

Peace to one and all.