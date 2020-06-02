Needing the Peace of Wild Things

When the world gets this crazed, and extremists pull and twist the media, when supposed leaders should soothe, and places like Facebook—once meant to bring us together, tear us apart and fuel our collective anxiety and anger, I escape to where I am safe. Nature. I back that up with a healthy dose of words, reaching for authors and poets I have read time and again.

We are facing an unprecedented American madness layered in jagged toxicity, and I knew I had to pull away from Facebook. Years ago, I killed my television and had not looked back. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I also pulled the plug on my Netflix account. I’ve even stopped listening to sports radio, a touchy proposition on the best of days. Now that there are no sports to discuss (mostly) men, with little more than chest-beating it takes pedal their view of the world.

You can have it all the craziness. I want simplicity. I wish for peace and unhurried thoughts. I long to rise above the constant concern that our country has turned into one of those we used to have pity on. Last night, and again this morning, seeking that gentleness we all long for, I listened to Wendell Berry read his poem “The Peace of Wild Things.”

When despair for the world

grows in me

and I wake in the night at the

least sound

in fear of what my life and my

children’s lives may be,

I go and lie down where the

wood drake

rests in his beauty on the

water, and the great heron

feeds.

I come into the peace of wild

things

who do not tax their lives with

forethought

of grief. I come into the

presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-

blind stars

waiting with their light. For a

time

I rest in the grace of the world,

And am free.

In a few minutes, when I finish this mug of tea, Samwise, Emily, and I will drive to one of our local oases, disappear for five or six miles on this chilly morning, and have our communion with wild things.

We encountered deer each of the last two mornings. We seldom see them up here for some odd reason. Our interactions with bear outnumber those we have with deer. But on Sunday morning, while leaving the forest and wading through an abandoned pasture where horses used to live, a buck bolted out from beneath a grove of trees. My god, the brilliance of his power and grace, the bounding through the tall grass, the powerful kick of his hind legs, the way he maneuvered like a dancer, cutting his way from the grove, through a sea of knee-high waves of green grass, toward the dark forest.

Knowing they would not catch him, for he was too fast, and too far ahead, I let Samwise and Emily run after him. For Emily, it is more of a game. She loves to run. In contrast to the buck’s thrusting leaps, she was a quirky, bouncy, fox, tongue out, mouth agape to welcome in adventure, ears bent and flapping. The vegetation was so deep that she disappeared each time she returned to the earth and flew upward in racing forward. Up and down, up and down, a bouncy, fun-filled, daring spirit. Much like we all used to be when we were young and playing in the summer grass, without care, brimming with innocence to the point where it spilled out of us, landing in great splashes of satisfaction.

Samwise, in contrast, is not as fast, but he is more determined. He sprints, and the earth echoes as though he were a horse in full gallop. He is the hunter, to Emily’s ballerina. Together, their choreography brings me joy.

How sweet it is to fly! If only through witnessing their wings.

They did not chase for long. This is why I let them run. There was no danger for that blessed wild soul.

When they returned to me, they were as gleeful as I wished I could feel one day.

Especially these days.

Yesterday, we three miles upstream, by a bend in the river, we watched a doe and fawn, making their way across the riverstones in a delicate manner. Mother keen and aware of the slightest movement, looking for danger. Child, trusting her mother, soaking in the rays of a new day, the song of the river, the scent of trees, the song of a hundred-bird choir.

Samwise noticed the pair first. He tensed, in the hunter’s stance, body rigid, ready for battle. First, though, he looked at me, and I whispered, “Gentle, Sam. Gentle.”

Every muscle relaxed. The hunter became the witness. Emily watched both of us to understand the situation.

I put my finger to my lips, the silent signal of being quiet as well as gentle. We crept along the bank to look over the silvery river. Samwise sat. Emily stood next to him (she’s not much of a sitter while looking out on the world). I stayed behind them.

The doe knew we were there, appraised us, and went back to drinking. I took it as the highest compliment. When they had refreshed themselves, both looked up at us, across those thirty yards that both separated and connected us, turned, and calmly left us behind. They disappeared between the trees, up the hill. Each of us watched that spot for some minutes as if hoping for an encore.

The peace of wild things.

“For a time,

I rest in the grace of the world,

And am free.”

*This Saturday, I’ll be announcing a change to this page. It will give you the option of receiving posts directly to your email twice a month (for free) or a dozen times a month (about three a week). There will be a third option that includes twelve posts a month, but three items (two handwritten, one typed) mailed to you the old fashioned way.



Please share these posts with your friends, any way you see fit, and help us to grow this safer place.