This may be our longest letter yet. Make yourself a cup of tea, sit, and take your time. I humbly offer up these experiences that follow. Hopefully, a portion of what we experienced will be captured here. The comments are off, but this post is unlocked. Please feel free to share it.

Share

In the middle of backroad emptiness, Clarence's add oil light lit up an hour outside Big Bend National Park. That had never happened before, and I know so little about cars that I panicked. In the next town, I pulled over, took out the owner's manual, bought oil, and, for the first time in five years, added some 20W.

We drove another 140 miles over the next 24 hours before I rechecked the oil. I added two quarts a day ago, and he needed another.

Shit.

Big Bend is truly out of the way, tucked along the Rio Grande. There's a loneliness to the region. It is a dry, wind-blown, harsh area. Not the place for car trouble.

Our next drive was to White Sands National Park. On the way, I stocked up with several gallons of oil and called the VW dealership in El Paso.

"Sorry, by the time you get here, we will be done for the week. Soonest we can look at it is Monday."

It was Friday.

The light had not come on again, but I checked the oil, and it was fine.

We bypassed El Paso and visited White Sands. I checked the oil, fearful of the worst, but it was okay. Same thing in Farmington, New Mexico, Painted Desert National Park, and Flagstaff, Arizona.

I stopped worrying.

On our way to the east entrance of the Grand Canyon, Clarence's check engine light came on an hour outside Flagstaff. Another first.

Shit. Shit. Shit!

We had three days at the Grand Canyon ahead of us, another in Monument Valley, and eight nights booked in Moab.

Again, the owner's manual came out. My anxiety ramped up.

Could it wait until we reached a mechanic in Moab? I really didn't know. But there was little choice.

That glaring yellow light haunted me.

In Kaibab National Forest, ten miles from the east gate of Grand Canyon National Road, we pulled onto an unadorned Forest Service road. Rain was about to hit, and it would last into the night.

Now let me tell you, we love exploring Forest Service roads. Little makes us happier. Samwise and Emily can be off-leash, and we can be carefree.

We walked my stress off over the next 90 minutes among the scrub brush and the occasional juniper tree.

Clouds lowered and became heavy; soon, we were wet with mist. But it felt good to stretch our legs. We saw coyote and elk scat, and I knew mountain lions lived there. Knowing we were on their land lightened my mood and offered a sense of expectation.

Back in Clarence, the check engine light was still on. We drove through a stormy park and, close to 50 miles later, pulled into our hotel.

We took our epic six-mile walk along the Grand Canyon the next morning. Later in the day, blue skies were inviting us out to play.

Since we were outside the National Park, other Kaibab National Forest service roads were within five minutes. But I wanted to see the views of a mostly cloudless canyon, so we returned to the park. It was glorious.

All the time, my check oil light taunted me.

We kept visiting the viewpoints, driving eastward. At the final one, I can't tell you what got into me, but instead of heading back to our hotel, I continued another fifteen miles east, back to that same lonely Park Service road.

Something about it beckoned to us.

I pulled under an old juniper tree where Clarence was well-hidden on a pull-out half a mile onto the road.

Once again, we took to our feet and paws. We moved easily. Samwise and Emily caught various scents on in the green and yellow growth. Some excited them more than others. More coyote scat, and then suddenly, Samwise stood in rigid attention, looking into a juniper grove along a rutted side road.

Elk!

We watched from where we were before slowly drawing closer.

The elk eyed us—but especially Sam and Emi. They are of the wolf and coyote tribe, after all.

We were quiet, gentle, and respectful in our approach, stopping often to let the elk watch us. We got so close and stood so still that two elk moved toward us, much as bison had in past trips.

Now, this was a golden memory! I knew it immediately.

The closest elk came within six feet. Those large eyes took us in. Samwise sat watching while Emily stood by my side. For a minute, we were all one species, sharing this sacred Navajo land so far from another human.

My breath tickled my lungs. I could not help giggling. The elk tilted her head and watched me. A giggle became a laugh, which grew deeper. Emily looked up at me, the elk leaned toward me, and Samwise kept sitting, studying this magnificent soul.

I don't know how long it took for the elk to slowly move away. But I took that as our sign to also leave. We'd been invited closer, granted an audience, and then asked to leave. So we obeyed.

Adrenaline and peace married in each of our three bodies. We stopped a hundred yards away and looked back. The elk had disappeared as if they were phantoms and never truly existed.

The lovely and lonely Park Service road.

On the road in front of us, three tricksters crossed from one side to another. Samwise and Emily trotted forward.

"Sam, Emi—gentle, please."

They stayed with me but desired to run after the coyotes.

When we passed the brush they disappeared into, Samwise wanted to follow.

"Sam, please stay with me."

Both Sam and Emi studied the plants with their noses. Emily marked a bush.

Two minutes later, the coyotes crossed the road in the opposite direction, only fifty feet in front of us. They took their time and watched us, eyeing us just as we'd studied the elk.

Samwise and Emily could barely contain themselves by now, and I called them back.

"Stay with me, please."

A quarter of a mile up the road, the three coyotes crossed again, but this time, they lingered even longer in the opening to watch us.

"Good afternoon, Trickster. Thank you for letting us visit your land."

They disappeared, but we could hear their yips this time.

"Dear friends," I yelled to them, "compared to our coyotes back home, who are mixed with Canadian wolves, you are beautiful but small, and you do not frighten us."

I laughed at their continued yips rising from where we could not see, and I urged Samwise and Emily to walk on.

Samwise stopped and stared toward a rise in the road. Something was coming.

Ten seconds later, a white pickup truck appeared. As it approached, we stood off to the side.

It slowed, stopped, and the passenger window lowered. Two Navajos sat inside.

The younger, who was the driver, spoke from the far side.

"What are you doing out here? We never see anyone here."

"We're walking."

The older Navajo sat silently but took us in through eyes wise and leery.

"Why are you walking here?" It was the younger one again.

I decided to joke with them, "I could ask you the same thing. With that New York accent, it's clear you are a tourist and must be lost."

There was silence. We were being weighed.

The younger man exclaimed, "We are not from New York, but you might be with that accent."

"God forbid, good man." I stepped closer to the truck. "We're from the White Mountains of New Hampshire."

Younger repeated his question, "Why are you here? We did not see a car or truck."

"We're walking."

"Did you break down?"

"No, just walking. The land is beautiful. We wanted to enjoy it. Samwise and Emily can be off-leash here."

"But where is your car?"

"Hidden under juniper tree. You'll see it if you look closely a mile up the road."

Clarence, hidden beneath a Juniper tree.

"Smart to hide it," Younger said. His passenger had yet to talk.

I approached the truck, offered my hand to Elder, and introduced myself. I reached across and shook Younger's hand.

"What are you doing out here in the back of beyond?" I asked.

"We live an hour away. Next week is our tribal hunt. We're scouting elk. One will feed our family through the winter."

Elder remained silent.

Younger introduced himself. "I'm BJ Johnson. This is my father, Philip."

"Phillip, why are you smiling so much?" I asked the father.

A slight wooden smile spread across his lips. Barely.

We talked of the Navajo, the land, and my respect for them. When I mentioned how my Aunt Marijane was the nun who began St. Michael's School for disabled Navajo children in the sixties, BJ could barely contain himself.

"Your aunt was a great woman! The greatest. We never met her, but everyone knew about what she did. The day she died, it was all over Navajo radio. At home, we lit a candle for her!"

At this, Philip nodded his head. He spoke his first words then.

"Great woman."

BJ continued, "They buried her in Phoenix, right? But they had a memorial service for her on the reservation, and my whole family went. We wanted to pay our respects. Your aunt, she changed lives—she saved lives. She made a difference."

We talked about Marijane for some time. I teared up with joy bursting from me.

"Phillip, BJ, you've made my trip. You make me so happy telling me all of this."

Phillip (left) and BJ Johnson.

When I asked if I could take their photo, they said yes. Phillip did not smile, so the second time, I said, "Phillip, you look silly with that big grin. Tone it down, will you?"

And with that, they both laughed!

"No one makes my dad smile," BJ said. "You are the first in a long time."

"I'm happy to return the favor. I'll be smiling for a long time when I think back to this day. Thank you both."

Before driving on, BJ said, "Tom, God Bless you and keep you safe on your travels."

Phillip finally spoke, "Blessings, Navajo friend."

I reached inside the truck and kissed Phillip on the cheek. Stunned silence erupted into belly laughter.

And then it was just the three of us again. I had told BJ and Phillip about the three coyotes but not the elk.

Give a gift subscription

When we reached Clarence, we all drank our fill of water. Samwise and Emily had some treats. I ate a Honey Crisp apple.

Out of respect for the coyotes, I left three treats at the roots of the ancient juniper. As we drove off, the first wondrous thing happened. The coyotes reappeared in the road behind us.

I took it as a continued blessing.

"How lucky are we!" I said to Sam and Emi.

Then, the next blessing came.

My check engine light was off for the first time in three days.

It has not come back on.