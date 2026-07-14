We have been in Kanab for 10 days, and it feels good. Yes, it’s hot. Yes, I’d do anything to stumble upon a roadside farmstand selling corn on the cob, watermelon, cucumbers, or anything for that matter. For those of us who like fresh produce, this is a food desert.

While I miss farmstands, Emily misses fresh or salt water swims, and Samwise misses a second walk of the day. And yet with all of that, we’re pretty happy here as we tick off our days in Southern Utah.

I’m supposed to be catching you up on the travel days, route, lodgings, and highlights and lowlights that led us here. However, I often struggle to look back when there is so much to look forward to. After six decades, I’m convinced that that is a good thing.

One of the reasons I’ve fallen out with my siblings is that their entire lives lie in the past. They never talk about the present or the future. And they always looked at me askance whenever I asked them about relationships, dreams, or whether they were happy.

I’m consid…