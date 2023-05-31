Here’s some music and scenery from our winter dawn hikes in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon. It dovetails with the two most recent posts regarding my health.

When in the hospital and treading the misty line between here and the hereafter, my experiences fortified what I already knew. I’m not afraid of dying. I’d even like to think that I will go smiling.

But back then, Atticus was struggling at home and needed me. That drove me to return to Jackson. He waited for me, and these two warriors, who had seen so much together, were both fighting for our lives.

Atticus would surrender 13 days later, his body in my arms, his head against my heart.

All that ride home and into the night, I wailed and lit into God, begging, “Please take me, too.”

A week later, I learned of a street puppy on death row in Texarkana. He’d run out of options and had less than 24 hours before being euthanized.

For the first time, I chose a dog I knew I probably would not outlive. But the poor fellow was stuck with me. I was his only option.

That first year was slow-going. It took me a while to heal. Many days I’d break down in tears for no immediate reason. I knew why I was sobbing in my release and realizing what I survived, but poor Samwise did not.

Eighteen months later, Emily came along. She was another unwanted soul. And gosh, she was a handful.

It soon became apparent that if anything happened to me, I had faith that Samwise would be okay, but Emily would suffer horribly. She needs to be by my side at all times.

I am draped with guilt for not being with Atticus for those five weeks I was in the hospital. When he needed me most, I failed my friend. It’s something I will never outlive.

That realization about Emily is when I stopped going through the motions and took control of my health. First, it was Dr. Michael Greger’s “How Not to Die” way of eating. Then I graduated into Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease” program.

I still don’t worry about dying. However, my goal is to outlive both Samwise and Emily. And this is my WHY…my purpose in going down this road.

Two doctors predicted, “5 years—10 if you are lucky.” They also admitted not knowing why I was still around. “You were a ghost,” said another.

I don’t think about my objective often, but it simmers beneath the surface.

Our lives are filled with peace, joy, and adventure. we are fulfilled yet need so little. It’s a fine way to live as we all continue walking each other home.

Finally, the first chapter of Paige Foster will be sent out tomorrow (Thursday)!

