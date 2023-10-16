The days grow cooler, the nights colder, and light bleeds away as the night stretches on. These are the times to cozy-in, to celebrate home and hearth. More time is spent in the kitchen, while bedtime reading often consists of perusing autumn recipes. The soundtrack of our late-October lives consists of a mixture of James Taylor or streaming Boston’s classical radio station, WCRB.

I find myself at an interesting crossroads. It happens this time every year.

Tis the season for celebrating home—of nurturing and comfort. While at the same time, excitement begins to bubble for our upcoming excursion that will have us on the road for a four-month stretch at a time of the year when my writing desk, country kitchen, and sumptuous bed mean the most. I toggle between thoughts of never wanting to leave our humble abode, especially now that the coming and going of contractors downstairs has finally slowed, and the hunger to be a nomad.

In the stillness, my inner Annie Dillard vibrates and reminds …