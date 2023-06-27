I do not enjoy wishing time away, and I do my best to recognize the gifts hiding in plain sight on any given day. And yet, you’ll not find anyone happier leaving the spring of 2023 behind.

Exposure to too much rain and cold while on the open road had me limping home exhausted, and I took to my bed. I was fighting back any number of bugs. This was strange since I have rarely felt ill (or fatigued) since adopting a whole-food/plant-based diet.

Slowly, as the weather in New Hampshire improved, so did my health. Eventually, Samwise, Emily, and I built our daily mileage back up to 8 to 10 miles, split between two woodland walks. (Most folks call them hikes.)

My heart felt good. My resting heart rate returned to between 52 and 58 beats per minute. And on our 5-mile morning trek, even though we were moving at a fine clip, I was lucky to get my average heart rate above 100 beats per minute.

If you did not know by now, I watch my heart and blood pressure closely and record them several times daily…