How blessed we are to walk these verdant halls each day. A week’s worth of rain and a few bright and warm days worked together like ingredients in an old recipe to produce these vibrant colors. The greenery will grow darker, the treetops will thicken, and these electric limes and mints won’t be with us again until next May.

I try to remember that, to embrace the passing of time, to hold dear to this very moment.

I’ve said it before—Samwise is aging. Who knows how many of these May walks he has left. He’s spending more time directly behind me, leading only for brief moments. Hill walking is mostly in his past, and, hence, our past since we do everything together, and it would shatter him to be left behind.

Emily is grayer, but a year younger than Samwise, and she continues her sprightly dances among the ferns, or toward the river. Just one minute in my life, I’d give anything to feel the unmitigated giddiness she does when I toss a stick into the water!

Samwise will still play with Emily, but not as much.

We have an appointment with our vet, but times have changed, and we can no longer get in as quickly as we used to. When we do get in for Sam’s appointment in another ten days(!)—ten fucking days—I’ll have him tested, blood drawn, and joints examined.

I worry there’s something more than just age going on.

No matter what is nagging him and even if we can treat it, I get that he’s spiraling into old age.

The other day, I told a friend, “For those of us who love old animals, they die a thousand times in our hearts before they take their last breath.”

We pick up a kitten or a puppy, and they are small and vulnerable, with their entire lives before them, and we don’t think of them getting old—until they do. By then, the connection is so deep that we feel lucky to have spent many years together, but toward the end, it’s layered in moments of melancholy.

When I shared the video of Samwise and Emily romping on the gypsum dunes of White Sands National Park earlier this week (A Sacred Walk), I made it knowing that it’s one I’ll always look back on long after my friends are gone.

To see them so free in an otherworldly place made it something to be cherished. That was back in December, and Samwise began slowing again toward the end of our trip.

This grace that comes with loving another as youth turns into maturity, which gives way to middle age, and then the eventual slowing before reaching old age, is heavy magic. It forces us to see life anew, to celebrate and mourn, and to feel blessed by an existence condensed.

Spring will lead us to summer, and we’ll savor those three months knowing that autumn follows.

As I write to you on this gray day with showers coming and going, Samwise is lying heavily against my side. His snores vibrate against my ribs. Our heartbeats match as if we are dancers perfectly attuned. Of course, that makes sense; we’ve practiced for nine years.

This is the very same Saturday, only a week after Atticus died, when Virginia Moore reached out with a text of a forlorn puppy on a Texarkana death row.

“I know it’s too soon, but he has less than 24 hours left.”

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway showed up two weeks later, moving in with a heartbroken man who was barely alive.

We were both near-death survivors, and we’ve come so far together. We blessed each other then and are still at it.

But wait, wasn’t he just a puppy?

Nine years go by too quickly.

The problem with facing your end so intimately is that once death enters the room, she never leaves. Those of us who have made friends with dying have a different way of acknowledging life’s chapters.

As Mary Oliver, who also loved many dogs, each as if they were the first and last in her life, reminds us in her poem In Blackwater Woods . . .

To live in this world

you must be able

to do three things:

to love what is mortal;

to hold it

against your bones knowing

your own life depends on it;

and, when the time comes to let it

go,

to let it go.

