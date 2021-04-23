Mountain Lion Country

After nine weeks in the desert, we thirsted for the waters of the Pacific. Because of that, we've spent nearly all of the past two months on the coast. It's easy to fall for the enchantment of the blue-green waters that so differ from New England's ocean. It's more hopeful and less foreboding somehow and it lifts my spirits. While both ponderous and powerful, the Pacific Ocean feels buoyant and joyful.

While you are reading this, we'll be saying goodbye to the coast with a morning walk on the beach at Kalaloch in Olympic National Park. Then there will be a trail walk in neighboring Olympic National Forest. The day will finish when we land in Olympia, completing the circle around the entire peninsula.

Yesterday, we bid adieu to Neskowin, making the scenic coastal ride to Ocean Shores, Washington. There was a stop in Manazita to walk on the beach at low tide and check out the small town. New friends Gordon and Donna will be staying there for a month. We met them during our first early morning walks in Kanab and grew fond of them. The former Portland residents now live in that red rock town in southern Utah and have for the past several years. During one of our chats, I asked if they missed the trees of Oregon.

"Yes, and the ocean, too," Donna said. So they are headed home for a month and making that same transition from dry desert to the coast, my excitement for them is palpable.

This was our third crossing of the great Astoria-Megler Bridge into Washington state. I continue to marvel at how it stretches out for four miles, crossing the mighty Columbia River. And each time, I feel how those four miles make a dramatic difference in the land. I cannot put my finger on it, but it's clear Washington and Oregon, while only a bridge apart, are vastly different. The moment we left the bridge, I could feel the landscape's transformation.

Last trip, this same day of travels around the Olympic Peninsula was incredible. We were warned repeatedly of increasing mountain lion attacks. While the chances we'd see one were slim, I was told to keep a closer eye on Samwise and Emily.

"You'll want to put them on a leash," another park visitor told me.

Late in the day, while walking a fog-shrouded mountain path, we rounded a bend and found ourselves tailing one of the big cats. He was more surprised than we were, I believe. Cougars stalk their prey from behind, you see, and suddenly this one found that he was being tailed.

He spun around to face us. It was done with so sudden and quick a burst it left me breathless.

There were only twenty yards between us.

Samwise and Emily were off-leash, but we were prepared. Sam's a skilled scout, and just before the encounter, he started sniffing the air and then hurried along the trail, nose to the ground. Before we came to that turn, though, I called him back, just in case.

Just in case…

And there we were—three visitors in a strange land, facing the king of the forest in his primeval kingdom. I cannot tell you what my friends were thinking, but I was a swirl of emotions.

Both parties stared at each other, trying to figure out what to do.

The rule of thumb is to make yourself as big as possible and make as much noise as you can. Unlike with bears, if a cougar attacks, you fight back.

Alas, Samwise and Emily were following my hand signals. My arms were by my side, and my friends were behind me. My palms were facing them, a signal to stay still. I needed to remain calm for them.

If I made myself bigger, that would mean waving my arms above my head. Alas, that would send mixed messages to Samwise and Emily. Knowing the divine Ms. Em, I could see her charging forward.

So, this stalemate stretched on as the mountain lion considered his options while I considered mine.

My imagination tells me this face-off lasted for minutes, his huge eyes looking into mine. In reality, though, is that it was more like thirty seconds. Still, thirty seconds is a helluva long time to be face-to-face with such a proud, dangerous, and unpredictable beast.

Earlier that day, two rangers told me of mountain bikers who recently had been attacked. They noticed a cat stalking them from behind, stopped, and raised their bikes above their heads while screaming. It worked.

Until it didn’t.

The cougar left, or so they thought. When they rode off, he chased after them, pulling down the second rider. He had his helmet off and was going for the kill. The first cyclist froze in fear.

It's easy to second guess his actions, but I can tell you from experience that seeing such a massive predator in the wild is frightening. And we were only looking at each other. He had to watch the attack on his friend.

The mountain biker’s instincts were to abandon his friend and get on his bike and flee for his life.

It was the wrong move.

Like a house cat drawn to a scurrying mouse, the mountain lion left his wounded prey and chased down the other cyclist. The first mountain biker survived; the friend who took off did not.

This was going through my mind as we stood on that foggy trail.

Other thoughts at the time were that his eyes and head were much bigger than I would have guessed. He was at least twice the size of Samwise.

That, and how grateful I was that Samwise and Emily had learned to be still through the years and trust me when I ask them to stay.

The seconds seemed minutes.

I studied his muscular stance, motionless but powerful. I knew he could pounce in an instant. I thought of bison, how when their tails sway, it's a sign of calmness, but when they freeze in mid-air, an attack is possible.

The mountain lion's tail was held almost straight-out and completely still.

Shit.

When I was in the hospital for five weeks in 2016, I could not shower for four of those weeks because I had a dialysis port in my chest and another port to draw blood from my neck (the arteries in my arms had collapsed). When my kidneys improved and dialysis stopped, I was allowed a shower.

A nurse's aide wheeled me into the shower room and told me to pull the call light when I was ready to come out or if I had trouble.

Now let me tell you, that water felt miraculous! I luxuriated in the cascade; I giggled and laughed and began to sing.

I am a man of emotion, and all that joy erupted. My song was boisterous and unapologetic. My voice, while capable of shaking the rafters, is not very pretty, however.

Nurses came running, not one but three, to see what had happened to me.

One later told me, "I thought you were dying."

Another said, "I didn't know what the hell was going on. But it didn't sound good."

Standing as still as that cougar's tail during a time of several recent attacks on humans and dogs, my hands stuck by my side to keep Samwise and Emily in place, I did the only thing I knew to scare him off.

I sang.

I sang as loud and as horribly as I did in that shower at Maine Medical Center.

I cannot remember the words, for I made them up as I went. I pictured myself as Tolkien's Tom Bombadil and let my imagination flow into something he would have sung.

The mountain lion's head cocked, his shoulder's tightened, that magnificent tail stood straight out. His eyes penetrated mine.

I sang on, somewhere in the lyrics, I asked Sam and Emi to stay put, reminded them to "be gentle."

Perhaps he thought me crazy or sick or fierce or demonic, I don't know. But he turned his body and left the trail, fading into the trees while keeping his eyes on us.

After he disappeared, I remembered that cats attack from behind, so I walked backward and continued to sing.

A former lover told me, “You cannot carry a tune to save your life.”

Oh, how wrong she was. Perhaps that’s the only thing my horrid singing voice is good for.

The day following our mountain lion experience, my sister Nancy asked, “Did you get a picture of him?”

It was the last thing I was thinking of. My hands, after all, were occupied, so was my mind.

I often think about that day, that moment in time, and wondered what I would do if it happened again. Thankfully, I'm prepared. For today's return to that same trail, I've been practicing Puccini's Nessun Dorma during this trip. Judging by the way Samwise and Emily look at me when I belt it out, it will do the trick.

Share

I’m currently running one final sale for annual subscriptions on this trip. Once again, I will be sharing some of the money with Emily’s rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive. The sale runs through Sunday at midnight is for 20% off. Unfortunately, this does not apply to gift subscriptions. (I’m hoping Substack rectifies this oversight in the near future.)

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are reading this for free and have considered a full subscription, please take advantage of this offer.