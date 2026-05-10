Samwise leading the way along one of our favorite woodland stretches.

Good morning and Happy Mother’s Day.

It’s a cool and gray beginning here, and I find myself unusually energetic. I’ve just scribbled out a letter to some Kanab friends, expressing my excitement in seeing them ‘shortly.’ I disclosed what our first two days on the road will look like as we begin our westward trek to them, five weeks from this morning.

At first, we’ll head south along 95 after a dawn start. We’re spending the night in Fairfax City, Virginia, for no special reason other than it offers a hotel just beyond Washington, D.C. We’ll sleep well that first night, like drunken sailors, due to exhaustion and a 500-mile driving day down through the gut of frenzied cities.

The second morning has us crossing the Potomac River twice. The first, shortly after leaving our hotel, will have us driving across from George Washington’s Mount Vernon. And this is where we’ll finally be enveloped by the hopeful tranquility of a …