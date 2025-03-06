When a reader jokingly asked how quickly we drove from the Atlantic to the Pacific, I had to count the days between the coasts. We left Key West, where the Atlantic Ocean dances with the Gulf of Mexico, just before Christmas. It took 78 days to deliver us to spring in California.

Ironically, we’re experiencing rain for the first time since we’ve been on the road, but let me tell you, it feels just right. Since we are in our favorite rental (this is our fourth stay) for fifteen nights, things are cozy.

Yesterday, I made vegetable and white bean soup and mugs of fragrant hot tea, napped, read, and we took a short walk in the rain on the beach. Then, when the rain stopped, we returned to the beach to watch the sunset, and, amazingly, we were the only souls there!

“Let’s go to California, Emi. We’ll walk on beaches under the warm sun!”

Morro Bay, like Moab and Kanab, and Provincetown in past years, is one of our bases. We find magic in such places in the form of small-town America, good people, stunning moments with nature, and a different pace and sense of peace.

We love the sea lions and elephant seals, sea otters and shore birds. The cottage we rent is rustic, and we sleep with the windows open so we can smell the sea, listen to the gulls cry and seals bark, and invite the fragrance of the jasmine from the garden in with us.

It’s a different, lusher world compared to where we spent the last 10 weeks among desert landscapes and coated our paws and hiking shoes with dust.

It’s good to be back.

As a reminder, our Best Friends Animal Society fundraiser is currently running. Annual subscriptions and gift subscriptions are 25 percent off this week. If you are a free subscriber and have been considering upgrading the number of posts you receive, consider taking advantage of this sale.

Onward, by all means, toward peace and light.

Get 25% off for 1 year

These are crazy times. We’re all feeling the upheaval, anger, fear, uncertainty, and confusion. My way to cope is to look to beauty and find ways to express gratitude. When we travel, we find ways to give back to the kinds of organizations that brought Samwise and Emily into my life.

Onward, by all means, toward peace and light.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

Give a gift subscription

Share