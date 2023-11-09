It’s too dark for any photos, and we’re not expecting accumulation, so let me share an old photo of Emily’s first snow when she came from Texas to live with us.

We are so drawn to the snow we woke up early today—as if opening our eyes to its whisper. It’s just begun and won’t amount to much, but by gosh, what a miracle it is, what a gift to wake up to new snow.

At a certain age, you begin to wonder, how many times will you experience this or see that? That’s how the changing of the leaves is for me and how the first snow of the season feels.

Part of being who I am is that I have had the opportunity to dance so close to the edge that I believe I know what it is like to be at the end. I’ve been offered a view into what it means to have no more tomorrows, no more autumns, no more first snows.

In this way, I am more like Samwise and Emily, who embrace wonder, and feel everything NOW.

I fully intend to be around for quite some time. But I possess the best of both worlds. Like Dickens’ Scrooge …