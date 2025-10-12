Two of my favorite gifts of a New Hampshire autumn are the surrounding crisp scents of the forest and the audible, textured crunch of leaves underfoot. Even in this muted foliage season, my heart takes flight when we move through the woods. The shuffle of eight paws and two feet plowing through layers of leaves brings me back to childhood as much as the sound of snow beneath my boots does.

The air has been refreshingly clean, so different from this summer’s heavy, humid air, often thickened by Canadian wildfire smoke. It is a sensual experience to stand ankle-deep in fallen leaves while inhaling deeply. The woodland comes to life, I can feel it in my lungs.

Of course, it is crowded up here for the long weekend, but even though the parking lot at our favorite trailhead was packed, we did not see another person on the trails. The network we frequent has a narrow beginning, but within 50 yards, there is an offshoot trail that leads to other quieter options. We know this maze as you would a…