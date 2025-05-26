Along the Saco River today.

The dismal, gray clouds and mists are gone. It’s been a long time coming. How we celebrated the stunning greens and the hopeful blues and skies dotted with the postcard-worthy clouds. It’s finally getting a little warmer, and now the black flies are joining the mosquitoes.

Summer is finally here! Even if the crowds are not—as long as you don’t count Story Land or North Conway.

Yesterday, outside of Grant’s Shop & Save, we encountered Lloyd from the Bartlett VFW. He was a kind and quiet sort and his smile was much better than what you see in the photo.