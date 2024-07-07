Photo from this morning.

There is no better time to tell you about our meeting with Thomas Jefferson than the week of the Fourth of July.

We met the namesake on a set of trails we favor in West Barnstable on Cape Cod. It was Christmas week, 2023, and we'd escaped the flooded trails of home by arriving on the Cape eleven days earlier than planned.

The trail system is the biggest on the Cape, and free-roaming dogs are always welcome. It's always been an excellent jumping-off place to begin our adventures because we can work on our endurance, which will be needed out West.

One day, we encountered an older gentleman wearing an Air Force cap. He was walking with a tall, standard black poodle. The man was initially friendly as we exchanged greetings. When the poodle began playing with Samwise and Emily, I fell into conversation with the fellow.

He pointed to his sweet dog, "This is Thomas Jefferson."

"What a great name. You are obviously a fan of our third President."

"Yes, a big fan. And since …