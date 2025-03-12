We briefly met Rick and Elise during a walk near the estuary the other day. They are birders from the Santa Monica area, staying in a campground at the state park.

This morning, we bumped into them again, and this time, we spoke for about thirty minutes while we were looking for the wild hogs that come out of the mountains.

When they saw us approach, they waved happily, and Rick proudly called all three of us by name. It wasn’t until the end of our conversation that I’d grasp how impressive that was.

They first met when they were teens.

“I think I was fifteen,” Elise said.

“I was in a band with her brother,” Rick said.

They’ve been married for 49 years, and their bond is evident immediately. I mentioned it within the first minute of our conversation the day we met.

The two of them glow together.

Most of our conversation was about birds and nature. The couple loves animals, and it was a thrill for them when a Cooper’s hawk landed on a nearby dead tree and watched over us for a few minutes. Then came the pair of herons and two Canada geese.

We watched the birds land along the grassy edge of the water. I brought up the wild pigs.

“We saw them yesterday!” Elise said.

Rick is a doctor. He started out as an OB/GYN but has transitioned to a Wellness Doctor.

“That’s a big change. What motivated it?” I asked.

“Experiences with my clients and what I felt was needed.”

Then Rick, who is 70, informed me that he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. However, through diet, sleep activity, and other contributing factors, it appears to have disappeared. Yes, we spoke about plants, a whole-food/plant-based diet, and the importance of greens.

“Have you ever heard of Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn at the Cleveland Clinic?” I asked.

Yes, Rick had, and that took us deeper into a conversation that could have lasted for hours.

Thinking about Rick’s Alzheimer’s and how he has sent it into remission, that’s when I was even more impressed by how he recalled our names as we encountered him today.

Elise is just as interesting. She volunteers at the Los Angeles Zoo, overseeing enrichment programs for the apes.

At first, she was one of those people who stood in front of exhibits and answered questions, and offered tidbits of information. But once the zookeepers watched her for a while, they wanted her to work with the gorillas, chimps, and orangutans.

She was blissful and animated while describing the foods she packs into toys and puzzles and how the apes watch her closely as she puts them together.

“They love mustard and sesame seeds as a mixture,” Elise told me after listing off the various combinations of foods she uses.

Of course, we talked about the saintly Jane Goodall.

“She’s 90!” Elise exclaimed before adding that Jane would be coming to their area for a talk she was excited to attend.

Sitting here back at the surf shack, my initial thoughts linger. Rick and Elise were always meant to be together. Each is an individual, proud of the other, but together they shine even more. Our stay in Morro Bay is tarnished by what I’ve been reporting the last few days, but interactions like this morning’s continue to make me smile.

“Here we are, the most clever species ever to have lived. So how

is it we can destroy the only planet we have?”

― Jane Goodall

Best Friends Animal Society

Our stalker’s appearance in Morro Bay waylaid the ending plans for our fundraising sale for Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, and I did not do that excellent organization justice. Therefore, the 25% off annual subscription sale is extended until midnight on Friday. For every yearly subscription bought, the proceeds will be split with Best Friends. This 25% off sale is only offered once a year. (It includes gift subscriptions as well.)

Get 25% off for 1 year

And speaking of our lovely stalker, yesterday marked the fourth consecutive day of seeing her. She’s bound and determined to be noticed, even if I completely ignore her presence and there is no interaction.

Give a gift subscription

Coming soon: Vicki & Mike; Shelby& Gilbert