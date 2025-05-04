We met Margaret and Ian in the woods this morning. There’s a reason they are standing this way. And you’ll see the reason in a moment.

One of our local pleasures is bumping into off-season visitors to the White Mountains. I ask questions, offer suggestions (if asked), and point out must-sees and some of the better walks and hikes.

Unlike being on the road, where I am the outsider, I get to play host in the local woods. More than once through the years, we’ve even stumbled upon longtime readers who never expected to encounter us.

With Ian and Margaret, I suggested skipping Mount Washington to take the gondola to the top of Wildcat Mountain for the view of Washington, a trip to Franconia Notch, a visit to Robert Frost’s old house and mailbox (Margaret is a fan), and a late breakfast at Polly’s Pancake Parlor.

I’ll tell you more about this sweet couple in a future post, but while checking out the photos, the first image I came to was the close-up, and I laughed at why they were so far apart.…