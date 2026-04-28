As spring puts along, we are still awaiting our 60-degree days, but the slow reveal of edging toward summer is lovely. It is most noticeable in the brighter light. Not just in the length of the days, but the quality. Artists speak of Cape light being even better than Mediterranean light. They say it’s because of the narrowness of this outer reach of land, with the ocean on one side and the bay on the other. The place glows.

While driving from Provincetown to Truro along Shore Road yesterday at noon, I had to pull the HMS Beagle over to take in the breathtaking aquamarine blue of the bay. It was astounding!

We had just finished a woodland walk on the trails, but decided to walk another mile on the beach. All for the Cape light and the shimmering water, which matched the Mediterranean's colors.

And yet it was only the second-best thing to happen to us in a 2-hour pocket.

As is almost always the case, we had the forest to ourselves. The surprising hills surrounding the kettle ponds are getting easier for us; our strides are growing. I walk into the uphills, pushing harder. Samwise does not fall as far back.

I was deep in reverie with a half mile to go. All three of us were feeling it.

That’s when we spied another trekker coming in the opposite direction. I asked Samwise and Emily to step off the narrow path and onto a small glade.

An older gentleman — older than me, that is — was walking head-up, smiling at us with warmth. He motioned to Samwise and Emily with the slightest opening of his arms, and they danced to meet him.

“What a lovely day to be out,” I said.

“Yes! It could not be much better.”

Small talk continued, only for a minute or two, before we both slipped deeper into life.

“Do you live here?” I asked.

“Just visiting.”

“From where?”

“Charleston, Rhode Island. But Susan, my wife, and I have been coming out here for close to 50 years.”

He corrected himself. “My late wife. We have a favorite motel, a simple place we’ve always stayed in Eastham. Nice people. They open early and have always allowed us to stay sooner than most people.”

“I’m sorry for your loss. When did you lose Susan?”

That’s the moment everything changed between two strangers meeting in a tiny clearing by a pond, surrounded by twisted, knotted understory and a ceiling of bent pitch pines and sigh-worthy blue sky.

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