Samwise side-eyes me, telling me to put down the pen. It’s time to walk.

We ate out three times yesterday. Not ‘out’ like at restaurants — the sodium would kill me — but simply outside. It was freeing to sit on the cottage’s small but comfortable deck. Birdsong and the scent of a warming earth, along with some spring blooms, filled the air.

Last night, we slept with the windows open for the first time. Samwise and Emily are still snoring, but to sit here in the cool air and inhale the birth of a new day is a springtime gift I’ll never tire of, no matter how old I am.

The sun isn’t up yet, but the thin white clouds are peach and pink. It is a lovely contrast to the long, gray winter.

No complaints, even as much as we were taken out of ourselves by the frozen snow that wouldn’t leave. We were enthralled by the unusual deep snow. We came here for the isolation, after all. However, winter into spring is always such a thrill, and one that comes much later in northern New Hampshire than here on this narrow piece of land between the Atlantic and Cape Cod Bay.

Sam inhaling tiny but fragrant spring blooms while watching dozens of bees buzz about.

We are back to walking. That means everything to us. We see the occasional fox, no coyotes, and too many ticks. On weekends, we run into a few more folks than we have since arriving here in December. Even that excites me, because it doesn’t happen so much as to be a bother.

It feels like it does when we are traveling, when chatting with strangers comes easily and feels like a gift and not an intrusion. On Saturday morning alone, we passed three other parties on a loop trail walking in the opposite direction. There were two women, here from Fall River, speaking with the rough accent of that area. Yet as coarse as that can be, it added color, and their smiles and laughter softened the rough edges. They were here for the weekend, staying in a relative’s place.

I’d guess them to be close to fifty, and one was recovering from a recent breakup with a fellow who had trouble communicating and being honest. Her friend looked on with compassion as the shorter woman talked a little about how “I’m too old for men who don’t know how to be kind.”

There was a city tiredness to their faces, and I imagined them working behind desks, putting in hours that wear them down. Or maybe it was just life that had got hold of them.

But in the Province Lands, both were renewed. They were only in town for three days, but they hiked twice a day, putting in serious miles.

The taller woman spoke about how the dunes and the hills were wearing her out. “I’ve got a bad hip, but it’s held up. Just sore muscles—the good kind of sore.”

A mile later, much to Sam and Emi’s joy, we encountered a happy dog who had run ahead of her human. She saw us, gave a start, turned back, then toward us again.

She wanted to play! Emily and Samwise gave chase.