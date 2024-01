Clarence, Emily, & Samwise at Forest Gump Point overlooking Monument Valley Tribal Park.

We're dealing with a phone (and hence camera) issue, and we're on our way to the AT&T store for guidance and, hopefully, repairs. The letter about the Navajo gentlemen is delayed until things are sorted out.

Instead, let me introduce you to Eitan. We almost did not meet him, but I'm thrilled we did.