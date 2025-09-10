Good evening.

Greetings from the Green Mountain state.

We are in love with the late summer feel, the rolling hills, which I think are less dramatic but prettier than New Hampshire’s peaks, and the lush, verdant trails we’ve been walking while keeping company with towering stalks of corn and a meandering river.

We were last here seven years ago. It was a quick summer jaunt to see how young Emily would do on the road.

Seven years ago? Really? And not a week or two drifts by without thinking of Stowe.

I believe that Stowe and Provincetown are the only two resort towns in the country where I could envision us living. Alas, the ship sailed when the pandemic hit, and prices went through the mountaintops—and continue to climb.

Over the last three days, I’ve been reminded how singular this region is. There’s always so much to see in tiny New England.

There’s no way I can write a few letters with all that we’ve seen and experienced in 72 hours. We’ve been steeped in history, nature, and litera…