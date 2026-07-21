As I type this sentence, at this very moment, we’ve reached the exact halfway mark of our stay here in Kanab. We are 19 days into our 38-day-long encampment. It’s working out just as I’d hoped.

The desire was to experience Kanab as if we were locals. Stay put, frequent the grocery stores, spend time with our friends, and meander the trails. I wanted to see what summer is like and evaluate how we handle the heat. We’ve yet to have a day that hasn’t reached well into the 90s, but we’ve done well.

Kanab is a quaint and welcoming place. Our friends are even more special than we thought. Although we stick mostly to ourselves, we’ve also spent numerous hours with Gordon and Donna Huntsman, Donna’s sister, Julie, and John and Allison Bacialli. We’ll all get together again on Friday night for another dinner party.

You’d think the heat would be a drawback, and while it is not conducive to being active after 9 am, it’s what I expected. The major problem with Kanab, and it is a big one for my needs, is a woeful couple of grocery stores.

When there are quality products, suitable for a heart-smart diet, the prices are exorbitant. Last night, I went to pick up a 6-pack of Ezekiel English Muffins. Admittedly, they are more expensive than the regular brands, simply for the quality of the ingredients. However, I was stunned to see they were going for $9.89!

Good produce is impossible to find. The summer squash is mottled; the zucchini is small and tends to be soft. Mushrooms are sweaty, and the variety is limited.

Farmstands? Forget about it. There are none. What I’d give for a homegrown tomato or even a single ear of corn.

When I went to check out the bagged salad products last night, they were all from Taylor Farms, the behemoth most often linked with the recent outbreak of cyclospora.

While it was evening and most of the other produce was picked over, the cooler section offering Taylor Farms products was jammed full. (No wonder.)

If we were to ever live here, I’d bring my microgreens growing kit, and I’d invest in a home mushroom growing kit.

One thing that surprises me, no matter how many times we come to Kanab, is how friendly most folks are. It’s normal to run into folks while hiking and have a nice chat, but I’m constantly being waved to. Not a one of these folks knows who I am.

At the Maverick gas station the other day, two different men looked me in the eye, smiled, and waved. That simply doesn’t happen in most parts of the East.

There’s a comfort in that.

The other morning, just before dawn, we were making our way to our favored trailhead. A fellow was walking on the side of the road, a half mile away from the trail. He was wearing a backpack.

My window was down, and as I slowed to pass him, we smiled at each other, waved, and I’m not sure why, but I turned off the HMS Beagle, and we spoke for 30 minutes—all while I was sitting in the driver’s seat.

When another car came, I pulled over to the side, got out, and Bill and I spoke for another half hour.

Bill and Tina Moller moved to Kanab 8 years ago. They came from North Carolina, where they’d lived for decades, and Bill was a commercial fisherman.

“What brought you here?”

He grinned as if he had an inside joke and spoke with no sign of a Carolina accent. (“That’s because I was born in New York,” Bill told me.)

“My son died…”

“I’m sorry to hear that, Bill. It never seems right for a parent to bury a child, no matter their age.”

“Our son,” he scrunched his nose, gathered himself, and then said, “It was drugs. An overdose.

“But I’m not sure that’s what had us move, but maybe it did.”

Bill’s wife, Tina, came to Utah with some friends on a vacation. When she returned, she couldn’t stop raving about the scenery and the people.

“I wasn’t about to move. I loved my job; been at it for years. Besides, I owned the business, and it was going well.

“Bill, do you mind if I ask you to stand over there, where I can get the background shot, too?”

“But one day, I’m out there on the water, and a nor’easter hits. It’s cold, I’m getting whipped by the wind, the sea is choppy. It was utterly miserable.

“That’s when I decided that I wanted to see Utah. Flew out here, stayed up in Mount Carmel, and within 36 hours I just knew.”