Cindy Hazelett
1d

Currently reading The Women by Kristen Hannah. I keep picking it up rather than doing what I'm supposed to be doing.

Cindy
1d

James, by Percival Everett is a must read in my opinion. So good. The adventures of Jim and Huck on the Mississippi River written in Jim’s voice; Jim as a slave on the run and Huck’s realization of what that means. This book will stay with me for a long time.

