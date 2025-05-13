With the news of the day, the week, the month—all of it so chaotic and frenetic, let’s do something different to bring a little light. May’s “What Are You Reading” hits earlier than in past months, and for the first time, comments are also open to all subscribers (paid and free).

Books are often the perfect medicine, the needed nourishment, during trying times. I’m always curious about what you are reading and, if possible, adding to my reading list. I find this monthly post hopeful and filled with possibilities.

I’ve been busy reading since we arrived home two and a half weeks ago. I can’t tell you how often I’ve woken up from a needed afternoon nap with Samwise and Emily on either side of me and a book splayed open on my chest. It’s a fine warm-up for summer weekend afternoons.

Here’s what I’ve been reading.

The How Not to Age Cookbook: 100+ Recipes for Getting Healthier and Living Longer by Michael Greger, MD. I’m a huge Greger fan and rate him with the Esselstyn Family as the reason for my reclaimed heart and kidney health. Dr. Greger first published How Not to Die, then How Not to Diet, and then How Not to Age. A year after each book was published, an accompanying cookbook was released.

However, while his cookbooks are science and evidence-based, they are less artistic than similar whole-food, plant-based cookbooks. I will try a few of the recipes from the book, but I would not recommend it.

The Death of Expertise: The Campaign against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters by Tom Nichols. Nichols is an astute and observant columnist; his book is what you’d expect from the title. We now live in a world where social media disinformation and a disdain for intellect rule. Nichols fills in the gaps to prove this, and it is a sad but accurate view of our country. What is up is down, and what is insane often replaces the sane. The book was published a few years ago, but the paperback is updated to keep up with the madness. (Have I told you lately how grateful I am to be a solitary who mostly keeps to himself?)

Tom Nichols’ Death of Expertise reminds me of Carl Sagan’s scarily accurate prediction from 1995

I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time -- when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness. The dumbing down of American is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance. ―Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark

Toward the end of our five months on the road, we stopped to visit the cabin where Mark Twain was born. (More on this later,)

Mark Twain by Ron Chernow. Yes, I’m so excited about this one, and I’ll take my time working through the pages. Our nation’s supreme biographer brings the goods in a 1,600-page tome of Mark Twain (out today). I was lucky to receive an advance copy since I’m into all things Twain. You’ll even see some of our own “research” from the last week of our trip in coming letters. Like Hamilton, another Chernow masterpiece, Mark Twain is a stunning work of research and storytelling.

Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz. This is another book out today that I received an advance copy of. I adore these stories and marvel at Horowitz’s ability to weave two tales into one. This is the third in Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series, and it follows the familiar Agatha Christie/cozy murder mystery of his previous two Atticus Pund book, which are now on PBS. Like Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, the audiobook is narrated by the superb Lesley Manville, who also stars in each PBS series—if listening is your thing. It’s only a matter of time before this also becomes a welcome mini-series.

Now it’s your turn. Please let everyone know what you’ve been reading. (Include the title and author.)

Breakfasts in Jackson

Being home means that my breakfasts have become more interesting and varied. Don’t get me wrong, I love oatmeal, and am creative in preparing it. However, my kitchen offers more options than the microwaves in our hotel rooms. I’ll share the recipe for the veggie tofu scramble in a future letter. The waffles are thanks to the incredible instant Homestyle Gluten Free Pancake & Waffle Mix by Plantstrong Foods. Yes, I missed my waffle iron!