I enjoy letting you know what I’m reading each month in exchange for your list. It’s one of my favorite posts, and the interchange between all of you with each other is also gratifying.

If my calculations are correct, I’ve shared more than 40 of these posts since coming to Substack, and this is the most excited I’ve ever been. It’s the wild combination of authors, the lightness and creativity of the writing, and, in one case, how a book came to me.

I’ve found a perfect summer read in Helen Simonson’s The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club: A Novel. From the outset, I fell in love with Constance and Poppy and the setting in post-World War One England.

It’s an uplifting story, and the dialogue has wit and punch. It’s so enjoyable that I’ve rationed my reading to better savor the story.

In contrast, I was incapable of stemming the tide while diving into Dave Eggers’ The Eyes and the Impossible. The main character is a fast-as-light dog who patrols a massive city park, and he reports back to the elders—three wizened bison!

Before the story even started, Eggers won me over with this opening.

“This is a work of fiction. No places are real places. No animals are real animals. And, most crucially, no animals symbolize people. It is a tendency of the human species to see themselves in everything, to assume all living things, animals in particular, are simply corollaries to humans, but in this book, that is not the case. Here, the dogs are dogs, the birds are birds, goats are goats, the Bison Bison.”

The artwork is as stunning as the story. I loved it so much that it became one of those books I hurriedly sent to my 8-year-old reading friend Sylvia, Rachael Kleidon and Bryant Etheridge’s daughter in Lexington, Virginia.

Alas, I may have done a disservice to Johannes, the singular canine protagonist, by following up that delivery to Sylvia with all seven books in the Percy Jackson series. Rachael reports that Sylvia, while just starting the first of the series, is already obsessed with Percy and has a crush on him!

While doing chores around the house and in the yard and running errands in an aging Clarence, I’m enthralled listening to Glad to the Brink of Fear: A Portrait of Ralph Waldo Emerson by James Marcus. It’s just out, and I feel like I’m sitting around the fire with Marcus as he shares stories about the Sage of Concord.

You may remember that we visited Sleepy Hollow Cemetery on the first morning of our trip, specifically for Authors Ridge. That’s where Nathaniel Hawthorne, Louisa May Alcott (and family, Ellery Channing, Henry David Thoreau, and Ralph Waldo Emerson are buried. Last month, I enjoyed additional Emerson history while listening to the story of his train trip to California late in his life.

In Concord’s Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

I can never get enough RWE, and in times of strife, I often turn to his essays to quiet my mind while centering my soul.

The grave of Ralph Waldo Emerson

Lastly, I’ve just finished a book by an author I’d never heard of, and I imagine you have not either.

We were at a gas station in Montana, heading east from Yellowstone on the way to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. I’d gone inside to use the bathroom and came out to two gentlemen at a neighboring pump studying Samwise through the front window.

It was one of those delightful moments of synchronicity. In twenty minutes, I felt I knew more about Steve and Dave than my siblings. The conversation was light but inspiring. Steve is a conservative, and Dave is a liberal. (They confessed to occasional heated political arguments.) They were traveling from Bozeman to pick up a pair of English Pointer puppies—bird dogs.

The friendship between the two men was contagious, and part of me wished I could abandon Clarence for two days and travel with them (along with Samwise and Emily). What I found utterly appealing about Steve and Dave is that they were colorful, genuine, and unique. These were the kind of men you’d be blessed to consider them among your friends.

Dave (left) and Steve (right)

Once again, our traveling was highlighted by vibrant personalities. How grand that this vegan found these two hunters so engaging. The same happened with Mike, the Vietnam vet you read about on Friday. He shoots and eats the wild hogs on his property, you may recall.

Soon, you’ll read about Myra, a vegan who we met two days before Mike and Handsome. Our conversation lasted 90 minutes and could have stretched to nine hours. We parted by hugging each other.

As a traveler, what’s most important to me is that the strangers we meet offer some form of communion—a human connection. As a writer, my job is to observe rather than judge.

It was Hemingway who spoke about the importance of a writer’s empathy: “As a writer, you should not judge. You should understand."

Admittedly, there were a few times when the people I met were so odious that was impossible to achieve. (You’ll read about these less appealing characters in the future.)

It turned out Dave Carty had just written his second novel, and he had a copy with him. We spoke as fellow authors do, but more importantly, as those who love and appreciate dogs.

The drive from Yellowstone to North Dakota can be long and wearying at the tail end of four months on the road, but recalling that gas station conversation with Steve and Dave kept me company that day.

I’ve just finished Dave Carty’s Red is the Fastest Color, and the story unfolded in a way that kept me hooked. When I closed the book, it was like bidding farewell to a story I wish I could experience anew.

You can find out more about the book by clicking here.

One of the significant aspects of the story and Dave’s writing is how, like the great Norman MacLean, the Montana landscape and weather are characters.

I look forward to reading Dave’s future work as the years progress.

Confession: This is the first time I’ve ever finished a book someone has given me. It’s just not my thing. My tastes are all over the place and seasonal, and my to-be-read list is already mountainous. While I appreciate it when people send me books to read, be they friends, readers, or strangers, I’m grateful, but I also know I’ll never get to it.

Ironic, isn’t it, that one of my favorite gifts for certain friends is a perfectly timed and well-fitting book?

Your turn!

Please tell us what you’ve been reading in May—include the author’s name.

Random Road Trip Photo(s)

I wish the photo was better, so you could see the man is walking the dinosaur on a leash. This splendid exhibit is enormous. It stands just east of Badlands National Park in Midland, South Dakota along I-90.

