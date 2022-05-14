It’s been a long two days of driving, with two and a half more to come. I’ve been kept company by sleeping Emily, the stalwart scout Samwise, and the lyrical prose of Niall Williams’ This Is Happiness, read by Dermot Crowley. Listening to this lovely story has me feeling I am in Ireland and not the vast American prairie.

I chose this book after reading what Leigh Montville wrote about it in last month’s reading post. Curiously, I’ve never read a book someone told me to read or gave me as a gift. Yet I’ve read at least a half dozen I discovered through these monthly posts.

I’m also listening to a chapter a day of Michael Singer’s The Untethered Soul, a book I read with Marijane during the last year of her life. It’s a good refresher course and brings me back to our lengthy discussions about the soul.

Lastly, over the past month, I re-read PrairyErth by William Least Heat Moon. We did not make it to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (we passed within ten miles, but we’re out of time), but reading this book brings the area to life. Think of it as the Kansas prairie’s version of Thoreau’s Walden.

Now it’s your turn—what are you reading and who is the author?

Leave a comment

PS: Be forewarned, there is a pile of new cookbooks waiting for me at home. At least a couple will make June’s list.