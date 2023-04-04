Mariposa Hill-Siding

Excuse me for my unexpected quiet these last few days; something marvelous occurred. Consistent, fair weather arrived for the first time since January, and we’ve taken advantage of it with happy feet and paws. It has been so pleasant we logged our longest and steepest climbs over the last several days. Our adventures have been so robust that today turned into a day of rest leading into what will be a series of strenuous treks for the next two weeks.

Mariposa was good for us. Each morning, we walked our miles along the Merced River. The irony is that the harsh winter has made getting to our favorite trailhead impossible by car due to rock and mudslides damaging the dirt road. So we enjoyed hiking the rustic road while clambering over fallen trees and around boulders loosed from the mountainsides.

We left Morro Bay after a final beach walk but were reminded that the harshest California winter has impacted us in countless ways. The usually sandy beach has become stone-strewn, and when Em…