It is time for my favorite monthly post. It’s for book readers and audiobook listeners. It’s also the rare post where I get excited about the comment section. We get to celebrate authors, everyone who comments has read a book(s) and contributes to the feast, varied tastes are celebrated, and I get to hear from those who don’t always comment. So many of us add to our reading list because of the responses.

This is what I’ve been reading over the last month.

The Marlowe Murder Club is fun and light, which I have needed in this gloomy weather. The characters are colorful, and Robert Thorogood breathes life into them.

The Death and Life of Monterey Bay: A Story of Revival was picked up last week, and it is so much more than the title. The local history of a singular place makes it possible to feel what it was like to live on the Monterey Peninsula in simpler, earlier times. Stephen Palumbi and Carolyn Sotka have done an excellent job!

Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, L…