Good morning and greetings from the Cape Cod National Seashore, where spring is slowly emerging from winter’s grip.

This regular post remains a favorite even after all these years of running it. How enjoyable it is to see what everyone is reading and what has captured your attention as of late. Like all of you, I add to my reading list by seeing others’.

My latest list is quirky, married to the land and the ghosts surrounding us on this distinctive, narrow reach.

I had already read Thoreau’s Cape Cod and Beston’s The Outermost House, which are two reasons we are here prowling across the dunes and among the twisted plum pines.

A recent favorite, for obvious reasons — our new town and our former relationship to bears — is reading Mary’s ‘The Truro Bear’ again and again. . . .

I even dropped a note to the inspired and uplifting Vermont illustrator

Shawn Braley, telling him how I fantasize about one of his bears ending

up on a Cape Cod dune overlooking the sea.

I’ve read all of Mary Oliver’s poetry and essays through the years. However, I continue to pick through them randomly. A recent favorite, for obvious reasons — our new town and our former relationship to bears — is reading Mary’s The Truro Bear again and again.

I even dropped a note to the inspired and uplifting Vermont illustrator Shawn Braley, telling him how I fantasize about one of his bears ending up on a Cape Cod dune overlooking the sea. (ShawnBraley.com)

Recent readings continue to focus on the Bohemia period of artists, poets, and authors who gathered in Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet between 1910 and 1960. I’m geeking out just as I was intoxicated by research into the White Mountains artists twenty years ago, upon moving from Newburyport.

Some of our local creative ghosts are familiar to me, but others are new. Norman Mailer (he was young and new to PTown), Edna St. Vincent Millay, Edwin O’Connor (much more on him in a coming letter), John and Katy Dos Passos, Edward and Jo Hopper, Edmund Wilson, Susan Glasspell, Mary Heaton Vorse, Eugene O’Neill, James Baldwin, Tennessee Williams, Norman Rockwell, and a growing cast of other ghosts.

During these trying American times when despair is constantly whispering in our ears, I find myself escaping to the Outer Cape of 100 years ago, back when it was giving Paris a run for its money. The connection between New York City’s Greenwich Village and the Outer Cape was constant and electric.

This has led me to buy an online subscription to The Atlantic. The current reporting is top-notch, but I have little stomach for reading about the stench of Washington, shallow and greedy tech bros, and AI’s takeover.

Instead, I purchased my subscription because it includes the entire archives of The Atlantic, all the way back to its beginnings in 1857. Among its cluster of founders were Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry Wordsworth Longfellow. I can pull up the original postings of Thoreau’s Cape Cod or Henry Beston’s numerous offerings. A search retrieves more than 20 articles written by Beston. They date back to 1918.

Two of these favorites are Henry Beston’s review of a young John Dos Passos’ first novel, Three Soldiers (1922), and HB’s Night on a Great Beach (1928).

That long list of creatives a few paragraphs back — they are all over the archives of The Atlantic.

A couple of weeks ago, we visited the Truro location where a young but already influential editor, literary critic, and soon-to-be prolific author, Edmund “Bunny” Wilson, tracked down Edna St. Vincent Millay in the summer of 1922 to propose to her. It is less than 2 miles from our cottage.

Only weeks before, back in Greenwich Village, an enchanting, slightly older, and vastly more worldly Millay took Wilson’s virginity. He was forever smitten. She politely declined, and he never got over the bewitching poet.

I told you I was geeking out here among the dune grass, tides, and Cape light!

I don’t typically prattle on in these monthly reading posts, but I am as smitten by the history as Bunny Wilson was by Edna St. Vincent Millay.

So, without further ado, here’s my recent reading, which most likely won’t interest many folks, other than a fun escape that was just published.