Our local cemetery is quintessential old New England. We visit every week to 10 days to remember a forgotten woman.

Morning birdsong and spring scents are how we are beginning this April day. The property is beginning to bud and flower.

How fortunate we are to have this cottage that was sturdy and comforting in the harsh winter, even in the fiercest, coldest winds, and is now a splendid fit for the spring with its oversized windows and just-the-right-size deck.

That’s where I’m writing, as crows and bluejays have much to say. Samwise and Emily are having their breakfast out here, as I sip a mason jar of hibiscus iced tea.

In the kitchen this morning, I made a cursory check of pantry and freezer to determine what I have to start eating through before we leave for the summer. Thankfully, there’s not much I have to put into storage when we travel, and others stay in the cottage. That makes things less complicated and has me feeling lighter and freer.

It’s all come together since our move,…