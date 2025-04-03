And so begins our last California hours. By noon, we’ll enter Oregon for a week. First on the jagged, breathtaking southern coast, then by the rivers among the mountains.

Yesterday’s ride was perfection. It was long but scenic—the best of the entire coddiwomple. The route took us from Bodega Bay up the Pacific Coast Highway, stopping in little villages and for beach or cliff walks.

The tiny Ocean Cove Store sells little that we need. But I like supporting it, so each year, we stop, and I buy water. I always want places like this to be here.

At last, and for the final 90 minutes, we pitched northeast, up the mountains into the dark redwoods along twisting and turning roads.

With windows open, Samwise and Emily flew their ears in the rushing wind, their noses jutting outward, their mouths agape. They wanted to feel and smell and taste the Redwood air—clean and mysterious.

We turned onto Route 101 and were bathed in sun as we rode the black ribbon of road between towering pines. Then came the storied Avenue of Giants.

Before we checked into our motel, which is probably as it was in the 1960s, other than the cheap microwave and ‘newer’ box television, we sought out a favorite trail.

Samwise twisted a hip while chasing Emily on the Carmel beaches. We’ve been watching it, not pushing him, allowing him good days and slow days.

Yesterday was a slow day, so we sauntered among the giants before finding the still darkness among the damp wood and sat by a stream. Emily sat next to me, leaning her eight years into me on one side. On the other, Samwise who is 30 pounds bigger and year older than Emi, lay his big head on my shoulder.

Sam is showing his age on this trip. We are not climbing as much. He spends more time following than leading. When Atticus lost his sight, he began to walk ever so slowly directly behind me. He’d use his nose to poke my calves to ensure I was still there.

Samwise’s vision is as clear as ever. He’s an alert scout. Yet still, he spends a lot of time meandering closely behind me. While still rambunctious and playful, Emily does not enjoy leading very much. So, instead of being pulled along behind their enthusiastic strides, I am out in front, and it doesn’t always feel natural.

It haunts me.

Age, that is.

It breaks my heart slowly. The creep of time comes for all of us.

Nine years ago, Atticus died after I nearly did. I had just returned from Maine Med after five weeks of fighting to get back to him. Dialysis took fifty gallons from my swollen body. My heart was only working at 22 percent. I could not breathe. A stroke made me sound drunk.

But Atticus needed me.

So, eventually, I made it home.

Atticus would die in my arms 11 days later.

A week after, Virginia Moore, at our local shelter, reached out with a text and a photo.

“I know it is probably too early, but there’s a small dog in Texarkana in a kill shelter, and his time is running out.”

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway arrived on June 3. We’ve been together every day since. There have been a few hours when I have had to go to medical appointments, but other than that, we’ve been together, save for the minutes he waits for me in the car.

We’ve reached that sweet point in life when two old friends know each other so well that everything is understood—even this.

We accept our roles and let the love bind us even closer.

I was told by doctors that I had five years left. Maybe 10 if I was extremely lucky. My goal became to live long enough to walk both Samwise and Emily home.

So far, promise kept.

Until then, we will continue to live to our fullest, taking what the golden years bring us.

Onward, by all means, dear reader. Onward with love, hope, and loyalty.

In Anchor Bay, we stopped for a vegan sandwich.

