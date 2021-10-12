Love After Love

The season of reunion

Share

Samwise and Emily are currently with Tracy and Caitlin at Ultimutt Cut for their bi-monthly grooming. Oh, how Emily dislikes being left behind. Samwise is more resigned to it and accepts his fate with his usual calm. He approaches like a knight unafraid, dare I say, even proudly, open to the adventure beyond the door. If not leashed, however, Emily refu…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous