Little Blessings on the Road

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” ~ W.B. Yeats

Throughout our trip, we've stumbled upon little blessings that bring a smile and reaffirm my belief that there are wisps of magic lying in wait. These are some of the reasons this Coddiwomple feels different than the others. It's layered in levels of grace.

The charms began revealing themselves before we even left the Mount Washington Valley. On our way out of town, we stopped by the Bavarian Chocolate Haus, owned by friends Scott and David. We weren't there for treats but for Samwise and Emily to meet Aria, our friends' recent addition to their pack.

As soon as I learned Scott and David were adopting after too many years without their last beloved pair, I volunteered to have Aria stay with us whenever our friends travel. That first trip will be soon after our return.