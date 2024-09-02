From yesterday morning’s cool but sticky ramble.

Summer has been dreadful, as I fear all summers will be going forward. Climate change is a nasty bugger, and humankind deserves it for all our sins against nature. But by God, I’m getting too old for this shit. Humidity has ransacked the last two summers, and I long for autumn’s cool, crisp kiss. Even last night, when fireworks were exploding above Jackson, we were seven miles away, on the other side of a stretch of minor mountains to offer us quiet; we walked into the night with temperatures barely above 60 degrees. But the humidity soaked my shirt after those humble three miles in the forest.

For Emily’s sake, to ensure she did not have to suffer the booms and bangs that now unnerve and shake her, we drove a 40-mile loop after our walk, through winding, dark roads, some of them dirt. While it was chilly, we still came home to humidity. We are all still getting to know the HMS Beagle, but I can tell you this much: We love the sunroof and the way it almost makes our smaller cab feel like a convertible.

Last night, it was a star roof, and we looked skyward to the firmament to see the sparkling stars and swirling constellations in that midnight-blue sea. It felt timeless and romantic, and we were but explorers setting out for lands unknown.

We don’t get out after sunset much these days. We’re more creatures of the dawn and the hope of the day. But last night was worth it, especially knowing that dearest Emily was not suffering and fearful. Instead, she was an intoxicated dreamer, nose out the front passenger side window, ears billowing in the wind, eyes mostly closed as she inhaled the rush of forest scents.

It is incredible how you can be within twenty miles of home yet feel like you’ve crossed the country. All things look different at night. Before turning onto the Kancamagus Highway, we pulled into the White Mountain National Forest’s Covered Bridge Campground and slowed the HMS Beagle to a crawl. I was surprised by the many open campsites on Labor Day weekend. Just as surprising was how quickly I traveled back to more than half a century ago when I was young and innocent and camping with my father and brothers and sisters.

Those are some of the best memories of my childhood, a time when rage and brooding and bellowing attacks were absent. When traveling in our Skamper tent trailer, with as many of eight of us asleep, I felt safe and secure in ways I’ve never known since. I was the youngest, and the first trip was a long one. It lasted the entire month of August in 1969, and we traveled to California and back. My mother had died six days before Christmas the previous winter, and we were all lost. Perhaps none more so than my father, who was suddenly alone with nine kids. On that expedition—we forever called it the Big Trip—Joanne and John, the oldest, did not join us. They’d already begun working.

Look at how the Buick sags from all that weight with eight of us and a packed tent trailer to pull in 1969.

Nancy and Claire slept in one wing. Jeff and Stephen were below them on the fold-out couch. Eddie and David were in the wing above us. I was only eight and shared the bed created when the table collapsed with my father. I was the luckiest kid alive. Sure, I was without a mother, but I got to sleep next to my dad, who, at the time, was my hero. What more extraordinary gift could there be for a boy who felt not just my own loss but the weight of my entire family’s despair? My brothers joked about Tommy, the “sensitive one.” Those were the decades before empaths were understood.

During the Big Trip, we all went to bed at the same time. I fell asleep against my father’s barrel chest. The last sounds were the forest, the desert, or the sea outside the Skamper’s soft walls. I could feel the freshness of cool summer nights and the delicious gift of the promise of textured dreams.

In more innocent times, on our Big Trip with my older brother Eddie (R) and two intrigued onlookers.

Ironically, I’d take such comfort in the dark, watching the glowing embers of my father’s last cigarette of the day while he lay in bed next to me, for my mother died after she dropped a cigarette in her hospital bed only months before. All that was lost to me back then.

I’d wake up the following day and find my family all around me, most of them still asleep, and I’d wonder, “Where are we off to today?”

Mammoth Cave; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Petrified Forest National Park; visiting Aunt Marijane at the school she founded for Navajo children in Window Rock; the Grand Canyon; Disneyland; the Mojave Desert, where our station wagon overheated; Big Sur; the Redwoods; Reno, Nevada; Yellowstone, back when people could feed the black bears; Little Big Horn; Mount Rushmore; and so many other places that lived in my dreams for more than fifty years.

How is it possible that it took me so long to travel on my own?

I suppose I was always waiting to have a family so that I could share unforgettable experiences with my children, as my father did with us. In that pivotal and tender summer, he brought treasures into our lives that sometimes balanced out the physical, verbal, and mental beatings we’d endure.

How could a father hate his children so much yet love them enough to spend four weeks in a stuffed station wagon while showing them the wonders of our nation?

Last night, in that quiet campground with its shadowy trees and the pops and snaps of the campfires, those perfect days came back to me.

What voyeurs we were, pretending we were driving to our campsite at ten mph, yet latching onto the scents, sounds, and sites. What memories!

Once out of the campground, we passed through the Albany Covered Bridge, drove along the Kanc, and turned right onto winding Bear Notch Road. With the sunroof and windows agape, we drank the night in and let the stars look down on us. We listened to Bryan Ferry sing “As Time Goes By,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Sweet and Lovely,” “You Do Something to Me,” and, appropriately enough, “September Song.” These were perfect serenades for our night miles sprinkled with nostalgia.

In a hundred days, we’ll be on the road again, traveling in a manner Jack Ryan would envy. He would love how we seek out hikes where we are all alone, whether at the Grand Canyon, White Sands, or the Badlands. Dad would never believe how we sit with the bison, elk, and javelina. He’d laugh at the way Samwise and Emily are eternally young, romping in the crashing waves of the Pacific.

Samwise being bold and free on the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

My mother’s death inspired my family’s Big Trip, and these trips are born from death, too. It wasn’t until I was on my deathbed that I realized that if I survived my stroke and my failed kidneys and heart, I wanted to see America like I did as a boy. This upcoming trip will be our seventh.

I’ve not talked to the doctors who couldn’t figure out why I lived or later predicted I wouldn’t last five years. But occasionally, when Samwise, Emily, and I are atop a mesa, on the lip of the canyon, skinny dipping in the Sierras, or sitting on a mountaintop five miles from our car, I smile. Hell, sometimes, I can’t help myself, and I burst out laughing.

“listen: there’s a hell

of a good universe next door; let’s go”

― e.e. cummings

The “Magical” State

In the next three months, I’ll reveal some of the places and National Parks we’ll visit during our five months when we set sail in the HMS Beagle in December. Others we’ll keep secret and surprise you. The first chapters of our upcoming coddiwomple have even surprised me, and they are already vastly different than my initial plans.

As announced yesterday, I’m keeping a state new to our cross-country odysseys to myself; even though I’m so excited about the days we’ll spend there and the reasons we’re going, I feel as though I’m going to burst.



I’ve decided to use it as a fundraiser for an animal non-profit. Anyone donating a subscription, buying a gift subscription, or simply signing up for a paid subscription (annual subscriptions only) will receive a handwritten card from me revealing the first dozen days of our itinerary, including that secret state.

*Donated subscriptions go to readers who cannot afford a full subscription, many of them senior citizens, and classrooms where teachers use these letters in their lessons.

(When we get to that mystery state, readers will choose which local animal non-profit these funds will go to.)

