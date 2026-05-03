Ten years ago last Friday, I was wheeled out of Maine Med after 5 weeks, most of that in intensive care. Atticus was there to greet me.

Before leaving Portland, we were driven to Whole Foods, but it was the weekend and it was crowded, and even with the aid of a cart, I only made it halfway through the store. My body was weak, my balance lacking, and my head was spinning.

I’d made it home, but it did not feel like a victory. I was a broken man. I slept downstairs because it would be six weeks before I could climb the stairs to my bed.

Waking up that first morning, I decided to make a go of it. Blueberry pancakes.

I preheated the griddle, gathered the ingredients, began to mix them, reached for the blueberries and I dropped them. They rolled everywhere. Although I took it slow, when I bent to pick them up, I blacked out.

Who knows how long I was out for, but I woke up with Atticus cradled against my neck and blueberry stains on my back.

The hardest part was not passing out. It was trying to figure out how to get up.

I’d scheduled friends to stay with me those first ten days in three teams. But the first team canceled at the last minute. So, I was on my own for a few days. Well, alone with Atticus.

I broke down a lot those first months. Friends would call and in the middle of a conversation, I’d start sobbing.

I simply could not talk about what I’d been through. Heck, I was still attempting to figure it out myself. But the emotions are what wrecked me.

The dizziness came and went quite often those first months, but slowly lessened. It would be several years before they stopped entirely.

Today marks a slightly different 10th anniversary. Forty-eight hours after returning home, Atticus and I took our first woodland walk. This time, I lead for a change, and Atticus followed, as you can see in the photo.

It was only 1.2 miles at Thorne Pond, but it felt like we’d completed a marathon.

It’s been an interesting decade, and not always easy, but I am alive and grateful, and well aware of this gift of life, of simply breathing on my own, walking miles without stop, and making blueberry pancakes without passing out.

That’s how we celebrated Friday morning—but with blueberry waffles—instead of pancakes. I smiled as I laughed to myself.

Life began anew ten years ago. After the stroke, heart failure, sepsis, kidney failure, anemia, internal bleeding and the remaining maladies, I was nearly as helpless as a newborn.

These days, I smile often, laugh quite a bit. I’m happy, most of the time, and more than most. However, I’ve never been one of those folks who survived a close call and think let’s “enjoy every moment.”

To see things differently than most can be a gift and a curse. I better understand myself and people, and I’ve learned it to take things personally. When a friend or family member disappoints, it’s not the end of the world. Worse comes to worst, I slowly, quietly move on. In my prayers I wish them well.

We rarely have more than a handful of people who understand and truly love us.

Dancing with the Lady in Black taught me to be understanding, but not always patient. Life is too short to wait for folks to come around, for them to like or even love you.

None of us will ever be everyone’s cup of tea.

I shared a Camus quote from his correspondence with you the other day. It’s a thought I’ve loved with since reading it a week ago.

“The older I get, the more I find that you can only live with those who free you, who love you with an affection that is as light to bear as it is strong to feel. Today’s life is too hard, too bitter, too anemic, for us to undergo new bondages, from whom we love (...].”

Another takeaway from that dance, is I rarely ever get embarrassed any longer. I own my shortcomings and comprehend that we all need a sense of humor, especially when looking in the mirror. It helps to laugh at myself.

Death reveals truths about yourself and others. I see the world more clearly for what it is. I accept it, but I also get that while life is a gift, it’s also hard.

As Robert Frost said, “In three words I can sum up everything I know about life: it goes on.”

Until it doesn’t.

My goal was to prove the doctors wrong who told me I’d be extremely lucky to live 3 to 5 years. Another, when pressured, and boy did I pressure him, said, “I don’t see it. But say you believe in miracles, I still wouldn’t put money down on you being here in 5 or 10 years.”

Thanks the Irish in me. Don’t tell me what I can or cannot do. Most everything that I am proudest of, someone tried to dissuade me from even attempting.

Milestone reached.

Once Samwise and Emily came into my life, I developed a second goal.

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Atticus was dying when I was in the hospital. I just didn’t know it then. But I knew that he was ill and my reason for living, for making it home.

I was no use to him when we were separated—especially since we had always been together. And during his last dozen days, he died 13 days after I returned home, I wish I could have been there more for him.

So the most important goal was to make sure I last long enough to walk Samwise and Emily home.

I’ve been eating kale ever since.

So far, so good.

I want them always to know my love and partnership, from beginning to end.

Sam, Emi, and I dance, we laugh and play, we stand and watch the treetops sway and the waves roll in. To sit in the dunes with coyotes howling or with a fox vixen a dozen feet away, that’s wealth to us.

When truth hits us, I mean hard truth comes right up and punches us in the gut, we learn how little we need to make the most of life.

That is my favorite lesson over the past decade.

Onward, my friends. Onward, by all means.