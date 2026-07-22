Good morning.



This is Carlos.

He’s brought to you by Cape Cod reader Doug Munro, who is one of the longtime pen friends we’ve yet to meet—properly anyway.

Doug has read my books and posts for years, and he’s one of the reasons we moved to the Cape. He’s long been supportive and goes above and beyond—especially before we leave home on every major trip.

While we’ve met at a book event, I’m embarrassed to confess that I don’t recall that meeting, because I recall most. (In my defense, I was weak and dizzy that night, and had to take a break from signing books so that I would not pass out.)

A package arrives in the mail a week before we shove off for each coddiwomple, stuffed with a pile of gift cards for fuel, general spending, and Wendy’s. It’s like opening a Christmas stocking!

Doug’s generosity is staggering.

The Wendy’s gift card is for their baked potatoes.

He knows I’m a fan.

From the first days we pulled into Kanab earlier in July, and up to the Wendy’s drive-through window, I have b…