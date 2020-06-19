Leaving New Hampshire

Although none of the three of us enjoys the high heat and humidity of summer, we revel in our dawn walks when the leftover damp cool of the night marries the coming swelter, and the tension creates sultry fragrances.

Light and shadow are contrasted artfully in this first hour of the day. Faint haze diffused the rising yellow glare reflected across the pond.

Black flies and mosquitoes skimmed the air above the still water; fish bobbed up for a leisurely breakfast. Mother merganser and thirteen (thirteen!) offspring moved about like an ameba, shifting, tightening, loosening, but moving in the same direction. I envy them. Their closeness and ease; the awareness of their surroundings; and how the mother is ever watchful, but never panicked. Over the past weeks, we've observed the chicks growing. Some are bolder with maturity.

Their flotilla headed toward four Canada geese who arrived the other day and are in no hurry to leave. A beaver swam in the space between the two groups.

We stopped by a wall of sumac and looked across this calm little universe. I closed my eyes, inhaled, felt my chest expand, held my breath, and mindfully let it free. Moments of stillness. Life in these gentle portions feeds me the rest of the day.

Emily stopped to watch a toad, bent for a closer look, like a curious professor peering over her glasses. She's come a long way. Two years ago, she'd have pawed the poor soul, maybe even picked him up in her mouth. But she too is maturing. It was enough to watch and then go on her way.

Samwise studied a fresh pile of bear scat. He sniffed, then looked about, as if trying to figure which direction the black bear ambled off to.

A few minutes later, both Emily and Samwise spotted a garter snake at the same time. They stepped back, and it stopped gliding. The four of us, all aware of each other, shared a moment. I am happy to report that we did not bother this fellow mortal, for we were the party to go on our way.



I am fond of this gentle approach to the natural world. Samwise and Emily were raised, like Atticus, to be kind, to respect and treat others as they wish to be treated. This lesson was a product of my ignorance of dogs. Instead of training them, I imagined how I wanted to be taught and treated if the roles were reversed. That formed the basis of my relationship with all animals. It continues.

This morning, I read a post by New Hampshire photographer Jim Salge about the dwindling loon population. He wrote: "From the risks of lead and fish hooks to the rise in the eagle population, numbers and nesting success is declining on many lakes. And our Instagram culture isn't helping. Just this week, we heard that loons abandoned a nest because of harassment by drones. Just selfish."

It's heartbreaking what we do to the natural world, just as it is sad what we do to each other. While I continue to hold out hope for personkind, I am continuously reaffirmed in my choice to be a solitary.

Recently, we've seen the peace of our natural areas eroded, and quietude is becoming more challenging to come by. The change has been afoot for years, but the pandemic and the fleeing of well to do refuges to rural gateway communities like ours over the past few months has led to my decision to leave New Hampshire.

Second homes make up fifty-two percent of our valley. We used to see these folks for weekends or a week at a time. But our population has doubled since mid-March. The change has not been a positive one.

There was a time people came to northern New Hampshire to leave their hurry and their angst behind. Alas, in current times, they make sure to bring it with them. It's changed how locals feel about our home. It has awakened me to the state of entitlement too many seem to wear as a badge of honor. We have become Massachusetts North.

Last weekend, while the pandemic continues its constant roll across our country, it was as though no one had been sick. The crowds up here were astounding.

Midweek, late in the afternoon, we pulled into the parking lot at Thorne Pond. Typically, we'd have the place to ourselves. There were eight cars—seven from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island.

The charm of the White Mountains is dying, and there's no going back. Talking to real estate agents, COVID-19 has convinced many a wealthy out-of-stater to buy property in the area.

I had contemplated moving over toward the Vermont border, but now it's clear that it would not be far enough. Nothing is imminent, but my energy will go into leaving these mountains that gave me a new life after my newspapering days. Where will we go? Someplace where moments of quietude like this morning's are not fleeting.

The middle of Vermont feels right. Yes, there are second homes there, too, but not to the extent we have them in New Hampshire. If not Vermont, we will head west to Montana, Idaho, or Oregon. Although I think I'd miss the lush green hills of northern New England. Yet one never knows.

The pandemic has stirred much within us all. Some are more frightened and holding steadfast to their lives. Others are motivated to move toward a new horizon.

A widowed friend of mine is in his seventies. A year ago, he met another widowed soul. It was like coming home. The pandemic has further motivated them to grab a life by the throat. A few weeks ago, he announced they were moving to the West Coast, starting life anew.

What a thrill it is to see these two growing as individuals and as a couple. Soulmates, who are challenging conventional life.

My favorite poem is Tennyson's Ulysses. This passage reminds me of them.

'T is not too late to seek a newer world.

Push off, and sitting well in order smite

The sounding furrows; for my purpose holds

To sail beyond the sunset, and the baths

Of all the western stars, until I die.

Watching them chase their dreams, fuels mine.

My goal has always been a life of simplicity. We'd found it, but there's now a chance to refine it more, and artfully craft it and not settle.

The environment around us has changed, and now we are about to as well.

In 2016 I was a fifty-five-year-old who defied odds to live beyond my pupu platter of death. I bought some time, but the plan was to find a way to die with dignity.

Next April, I will be a sixty-years old, and I desire to be in a new state by then, in a new home, evolving to find the best way to live with passion.

I want to have what we witnessed in the still hours of Thorne Pond this morning. Staying here will not do that.

