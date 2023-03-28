Sitting in the little Morro Bay surf shack we rent yearly, I’m taking a break from cleaning and packing. Samwise is snoring on the couch beside me, his body tired from morning and sunset hikes up Black Hill and a 3-mile low-tide walk on the beach before lunch.

I wonder, was it the last beach walk of this adventure? We’re not hitting the Oregon Coast for the first time in five trips. Enchanting Neskowin is a favorite stop. But not this time. I’m already missing it.

Morro Bay is our last extended stay. We’re making 15 stops in the next 4 weeks, and that is where my mixed feelings arise. There’s always sadness leaving California’s Mid Coast, the prettiest region we’ve visited on our travels. While still cooler than usual, the weather has at least been sunny. And today was the best of all days in three months of road-tripping.